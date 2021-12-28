ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chewy Is Having a Huge Post-Holiday Sale On Everything From Food to Toys & Healthcare Products

By Kenzie Mastroe
SheKnows
 1 day ago
The holidays are a chaotic time and it’s easy to forget a gift or two — especially for your pets. Don’t feel too bad though because if you forgot to grab a present for your pet this Christmas, our favorite online pet retailer, Chewy , is here to save the day with a post-holiday sale that covers just about every category on their site. You’ll find deep discounts on dog and cat food, toys and even healthcare products. You can also get 35 percent off your first Chewy Autoship order and they’ve got a can’t-miss buy three, get one free promotion happening too.

Below you’ll find our top picks from Chewy’s big sale so take a look, add a few to your cart and rest assured that your pet will forgive you when their new gift arrives.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Chewy is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cat Tree

Cat trees are great spots for kitties to lounge around and relax, scratch to their heart’s content, or play with their fur siblings.

Cat Tree

$51.75


Buy now

Dog Treats

Whether it’s for training or just a little daily pick-me-up for your pet, it’s always good to have delicious treats on hand and we just love these soft treats for dogs .

Soft Dog Bites

$9.71


Buy now

Dog Toys

You want to always make sure to keep dog toys on hand so your pup doesn’t turn to your shoes instead. These animal toys are adorable and stuffing-free so there’s no mess involved.

Stuffing-Free Toys

$9.98


Buy now

High-quality Food

One of the best gifts you can give your pet is quality food to keep help keep them healthy and feeling their best. This complete health formula from Wellness has a 4.5-star rating on Chewy with over 500 reviews!

Complete Health Dog Food

$16.18


Buy now

Calming Bed

Every pet needs a cozy spot to call their own. This bed claims to help calm pets down while they rest and relax in a soft, plush bed and can be used by cats or dogs.

Calming Pet Bed

$30.89+


Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

