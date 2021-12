SEGA lifted the lid on the long-rumoured Sonic Frontiers, which is the next step for the Sonic franchise under the helm of the Sonic Team, during The Game Awards earlier this month. The company produced a short but effective teaser trailer for Sonic Frontiers, which showed that the game will be an open world Sonic adventure. A firm release date has yet to be announced by SEGA or the Sonic Team, however the ever reliable PlayStation database has recently updated the game on their systems and have it penciled in for release on Tuesday, 15th November. As always this release date could easily change, but SEGA did say that Sonic Frontiers is currently scheduled to be a holiday 2022 release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO