ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Xiaomi Watch S1 debuts alongside TWS Earphones 3

gsmarena.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi’s 12 series phones are official but they weren’t the only new gadgets announced on stage. We got a new Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch as well as all-new Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3. Watch S1 is Xiaomi’s most premium watch to date with its stainless steel construction, sapphire glass-protected 1,43-inch AMOLED display...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Here is what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like when it goes on sale

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Strap#Oxygen#Xiaomi Watch S1#Tws Earphones#Amoled#Nfc#Cny 1 049 Lrb#Usb C
d1softballnews.com

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is preparing for its debut in Italy: the features

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K makes its entrance on the international market in these hours, after having appeared on the official website that heralds its arrival also in our country in the near future. The device, very similar to the first generation, looks like a USB key to be connected to the TV to transform it into a 360 ° smart TV.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Xiaomi 12 series to debut on December 28th

Xiaomi is all set to debut its Xiaomi 12 smartphone on December 28th in China, the company has confirmed. Xiaomi published a new teaser on its Weibo account revealing that it will be hosting its next flagship announcement event in China on December 28th at 7:30 PM Beijing time (6:30 AM ET). In addition to the Xiaomi 12 series, the company has also confirmed that it will be revealing its next Android skin, MIUI 13 based on Android 12, at the event.
CELL PHONES
nashvillegab.com

What’s Exceptional About The Happy Earphones?

Do you also feel that buying the best earphone is not an easy task? To ensure that your earphones guarantee high-quality sounds with decent costs, you need to understand which earphones are the most suitable. The ideal choice ideals with Happy Plugs earbuds. These are wireless earplugs that will accompany you with your favorite songs while taking a walk or through an insightful podcast while you drive or cook.
BEAUTY & FASHION
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi 12 specs and prices leak

Next week Xiaomi is holding a grand launch for its next flagship smartphone family in China. The 'vanilla' Xiaomi 12 model has already been leaked and teased a lot, and so far we found out it will be a smaller handset than you may have expected - its 6.28" screen enables a 69.9mm width.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
gadgetsandwearables.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Xiaomi & Amazfit products flagged as bad for privacy by Mozilla

Mozilla has updated its Privacy Not Included guide to pinpoint a list of “Creepy” products. It is something you might want to check-out before buying that Christmas gift. Xiaomi Mi Band 6, Amazfit products and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are called out for privacy issues. At the other end of the scale are Apple and Garmin watches – they are flagged as amongst the best on this count.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

More details on the Xiaomi "Mix Fold 2" allegedly leak out alongside more claims of an up-to-date Samsung display for the foldable phablet

According to the latest rumors, Xiaomi will launch its second-gen foldable phablet in 2022. A new leak purports to make them more of a reality with new and practical details on the possible high-end device. Meanwhile, the same product has again been linked to a main screen of quality similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold3 or OPPO Find N.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Xiaomi Watch S1 is expected to launch tomorrow in China

Xiaomi’s most important launch for the year is just a day away now. While we will see the company introducing its flagship phone lineup – Xiaomi 12 during the launch event, it is reported that the Chinese tech giant might also introduce its new wearable - Xiaomi Watch S1 along with the shiny new phones.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Damascus Steel Earphones

Campfire Audio, a niche brand specializing in custom, high-end audio electronics, has unveiled the Saber headphones, a delicately crafted pair of wired earbuds that boast a one-of-a-kind hybrid design. Boasting a unique design and aesthetic, the Saber comes equipped with three drivers, including a 6mm nano titanium diaphragm driver, an...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Watch S1 joins Xiaomi 12 smartphones in upcoming major launch event

Xiaomi has started teasing its Watch S1 device via official social media in China. The Xiaomi smartwatch is something of a mystery, with few details leaked about the wearable so far. The Xiaomi Watch S1 will be launched alongside the Xiaomi 12 smartphones on December 28. December 28 is going...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Best tablets of 2021

Funny how you named weird stuff like the realme pad or MatePad but forgot the currently best-v... Selling anything with bezels like that should be illegal. Imagine trying to watch a movie or youtube on it. Rating0 |. S16481. Elias, 3 hours agoI am wondering where is surface???!!! Aren't those...
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Winners and losers: Xiaomi

Excuse me? Well, I kindly disagree with you. First of all, unlike software, hardware can't be updated once it's set in your phone (Still possible but it's too much of a hassle). You can still just use Custom ROMs if you are too sick of MIUI. Xiaomi phones are literally the easiest to flash custom ROMs on it, aside from Pixels.
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

Mojawa Mojo1 Bone Conduction Earphones Review

Ever since the introduction of the Walkman in the 1980s, we’ve been enamored with the idea of a personal soundtrack. Thanks to smartphones, wherever you go, you have a near-limitless supply of music to create that soundtrack. Yet you still need to remain aware of the outside world, especially if you’re a runner or cyclist. That’s when you’ll want to switch from traditional earphones to something like the Mojawa Mojo1 Bone Conduction Earphones, which let you hear your music without drowning out the world around you.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi reveals key 12, 12 Pro specs as live photos leak

Xiaomi is expected to introduce its new flagship series tomorrow, December 28. We expect to see the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro on stage, while rumors also suggested a Xiaomi 12X is on its way. The phones will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, and today company CEO and co-founder Lei Jun revealed more key features about the duo.
CELL PHONES
Twice

Knowles Partners with Ole Wolff to Deliver Compact Hybrid Driver for TWS Earphones with HD Audio and ANC

Innovative small woofer matched to new balanced armature tweeter meets the need for premium sound, high-performance ANC, and hearing personalization in smaller size. ITASCA, Ill., December 16, 2021 — Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, and Ole Wolff, a manufacturer of high quality speakers, receivers, and provider of acoustic system integration, today announced the result of their cooperation to improve the comfort and performance of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones with high-definition audio and active noise cancellation (ANC). The combination of Knowles new high-performance, balanced armature RAN model tweeter with Ole Wolff’s 8mm dynamic woofer, offers unprecedented performance for its small size. With the bass performance of a larger driver, the Ole Wolff woofer delivers rich bass and excellent ANC performance in a tiny size that allows greater comfort and gives product designers room to add additional features. The Knowles RAN tweeter delivers exceptional treble performance, with output up to 40 kHz for JAS Hi-Res Audio certification. Its high sensitivity also facilitates improved hearing personalization and enhancement.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Motorola is working on a new foldable Razr

I don't have any use to buy another clamshell. Even with the improvements. It's actually a bit overkill carrying two flip phones already but I do it in case I lose or break one. But I'm glad Motorola hasn't given up on this. If you recall, there were many RAZRs...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy