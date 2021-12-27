Don’t Get Your Hopes Up But The New Year May Just Bring Us Snow in Amarillo

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is a beautiful place in Amarillo. However, it turns into a magical place during the holidays with their Christmas in the Gardens. I had to opportunity to take someone very close to me to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens' Christmas in the Garden for the very first time recently. I realized it doesn't matter how young or old you are, seeing the Gardens at Christmas is a magical experience. Just watching their face light up the minute they walk through the gate or the moment they see the amphitheater all lit up. Their first time walking into the tropical garden and seeing the star and the waterfall and hearing "oh my gosh they have ducks." It's a memorable moment. I even experience something new this year walking out the door of the Tropical Gardens and seeing it snow, even though it's till 50 degrees outside.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO