Francis Ngannou is confident he will be the one to derail Ciryl Gane’s hype. Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time in the main event of UFC 270 against the interim champ in Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to the fact the two used to train with one another and sparring footage has been leaked. Gane also enters the fight undefeated with a ton of hype on him, yet for Ngannou, he believes Ciryl is overhyped and will prove that on January 22.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO