Funeral for young boy killed by EMTA bus held on Tuesday

Correction: East 26th Street and East Avenue

Funeral services were held Tuesday morning for the young boy who was struck and killed by an EMTA bus.

Joshua Ortiz was 10 years old when he died on Dec. 21. Ortiz was on his way to McKinley elementary school when he was hit by the bus shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of E. 26th and East Avenue.

Erie county coroner Lyell Cook ruled the boy’s death as accidental.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

A public viewing and funeral for Ortiz is happening Tuesday at Second Baptist Church off of E. 26th St.

Ortiz is survived by his two mothers and three other brothers.

A memorial for Ortiz is currently at the site of the accident with balloons and stuffed animals at the corner of East Avenue and E. 26th St.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.