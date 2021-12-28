ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dalvin Cook’s Absence Was Significant in Rams Loss

By K. Joudry
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

How much of a difference would Dalvin Cook have made if he played against the Rams? That’s the question many have been asking themselves. At this point, it’s impossible to say. The game was played; the Vikings were totally flat (in the most predictable way). The end result is an upward...

purpleptsd.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dal#Ramsnfl#Pro Football Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook shaken by season-ending injury to “true brother” Adam Thielen

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was cleared to return today from the COVID-19 reserve list, but he wasn’t exactly in a celebratory mood. That’s because Cook also learned that teammate Adam Thielen is going to miss the final two games of the season because he needs ankle surgery.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adam Thielen News

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made his return to the field on Sunday after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, that return for a 30-23 loss to the Rams was short-lived. Thielen aggravated the injury and was clearly struggling throughout the game — finishing the contest with just...
NFL
Pioneer Press

After Vikings’ Alexander Mattison struggles against Rams, Dalvin Cook expected back for Packers

Alexander Mattison’s string of impressive games as Dalvin Cook’s replacement has come to a halt. In three games earlier this season, with Cook out with injuries, the Vikings’ backup running back produced outings of 112, 113 and 90 yards. But on Sunday, with Cook on the COVID-19 reserve list, Mattison managed just 41 yards on 13 carries in a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ star running back has returned from COVID-19 reserve ahead of the team’s trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. Dalvin Cook was placed on the list Thursday and missed Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His backup, Alexander Mattison, ran for 41 yards and a touchdown. The team also announced Wednesday that rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II has been added to the COVID-19 reserve. Cook, who has 1,288 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season, was named to the Pro Bowl last week. The Vikings’ playoff hopes are all but dead if they lose on Sunday. They beat the Packers 34-31 at home earlier this season.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Minnesota Snowmobilers Die In Montana Avalanche Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal 3 Arrested Following String Of Armed Robberies In The Twin Cities MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Players Auditioning for Their 2022 Roster Spot

Well, that game was unpleasant. At least the World Juniors have begun. If you’re a hockey fan, perhaps start leaning toward the Wild and World Juniors for your sports viewing. It’s abundantly clear that Minnesota isn’t going anywhere meaningful in 2021, so the attention now turns toward the future. I did a unit-by-unit breakdown of some particularly notable players who are fighting for their purple future. Following the deflating loss to the Rams, it’s now more pertinent than ever. Take a look at the Vikings players who are auditioning for their 2022 roster spots.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Latest Dalvin Cook Update: What’s the fantasy impact on Alexander Mattison?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is a superstar, capable of winning fantasy football matchups almost single-handedly. He is currently on the COVID-19 list, though, and his Week 17 status is uncertain. If he is available, can he be trusted? If he isn’t, how confident should you be starting Alexander Mattison in fantasy?
NFL
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy