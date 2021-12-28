ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Viral TikTok post leads women in Boston, England to swap homes

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhUBu_0dXZ6HqK00

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Boston woman is temporarily trading apartments with a British woman after a viral TikTok post inspired by the film The Holiday.

Grade Gagnon, of Boston, said she was watching 2006 film The Holiday around Thanksgiving when she got the idea to attempt a real-world version of the movie's premise: two women in different countries swapping homes for vacations.

Gagnon posted a video to TikTok that showed off her Boston apartment and asked if anyone in England wanted to trade homes during the holidays for dueling vacations.

"I was getting flooded with responses. It got to be a little bit overwhelming at one point," Gagnon told CBS Boston.

One response from Bath resident Flo Patterson drew Gagnon's attention.

"It was sort of a whim for both of us, but I just thought, why not? I think we've been stuck inside for so long that why not grab life and just do it," Patterson said.

The two women said the company HomeExchange helped them facilitate their temporary trade.

"I get to meet her family and I get to meet her friends and I get to stay in her lovely flat in Bath and I get to experience what life is like for Flo, and I think that's the coolest part," Gagnon said.

Patterson said she also is excited about the change of scenery.

"Just a different type of city I think will be amazing. So sort of high-rise and things like that is just fascinating. And for Grace I think it will be great to sort of see like really, really amazing history of Bath," Patterson said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

This TikToker swapped a single bobby pin for a house

It seems impossible — especially with today's housing market! — but one woman literally traded a single bobby pin for a house. Back in May 2020, Demi Skipper started the Trade Me Project on TikTok, in which she documented a series of trades until she ended up with a house. She finally completed her mission after a year and a half, scoring a home at the end of November.
CLARKSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Time Out Global

TikTokers around the world are swapping houses with strangers, ‘The Holiday’-style

We’ve all got our favourite Christmas movie. Yours might be the enjoyably chaotic Elf. Or the charming, marmalade-infused world of Paddington. For lots of people, though, The Holiday hits the spot. It follows English village resident Iris (Kate Winslet) and glamorous US socialite Amanda (Cameron Diaz) as they swap homes for the holidays – and fall in love with their dream guys in the process.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Thanksgiving#British#Cbs Boston#Homeexchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheDailyBeast

Woman ‘Incredibly Disturbed’ to Find ‘Hundreds’ of COVID Test Samples in FedEx Package

A package allegedly containing hundreds of COVID-19 test samples was mistakenly shipped by FedEx from a city in Massachusetts to a woman’s doorstep in Hawaii over the weekend. Meagan Melum, a mother to three small children, told The Boston Globe she was “incredibly disturbed, scared, shocked” to open the box and find “hundreds of biohazard bags.” Melum, 38, said she “screamed” for her husband and ran outside with the package, which contained vials labelled with testers’ full names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers. Calling the delivery service, “we got passed around on the phone from FedEx customer service for over an hour,” she said. FedEx eventually called Melum back on Monday, picking up the package the same day, she said. A Tuesday statement from the company called the entire incident “completely unacceptable.” The samples allegedly originated with LabElite, a company with a processing lab in Chicago, where the package was supposed to have been delivered. “We’ve been fine all throughout this pandemic,” a company official told the Globe. “And then this one time I guess it got misplaced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOEL 950 AM

Woman Notices Inappropriate Message Left On Oil Change Sticker

A woman visited an oil change shop, and two weeks later she noticed that there was a message left for her on the oil change sticker. On October 18th, Jennifer Greer visited Eleven Motorsports in Indiana and noticed on November 6th that the grade of oil they put in her car didn't sound like a real grade. She shared her findings to TikTok.
INSTAGRAM
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Indy100

Woman refuses to tip and tells waitress to ‘do better’, sparking fierce TikTok debate

One woman has shared a receipt from her dinner where she decided not to tip the waitress who served her, instead sharing her discontent at the service. TikToker @biglez7704 had eaten dinner at the Metro Diner in North Carolina when, instead of leaving money to tip the waitress, she decided to give her server a literal tip by writing: “Do Better!!!” on the tip line of the receipt.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
47K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy