Watch: Amanda Kloots Shows Full Body Workout With Resistance Band. Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio finally met IRL—and fans couldn't be more delighted. After supporting each other via the internet over the last year, the co-host of The Talk and The Bachelorette star got together for dinner in their home state of Ohio. "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" Amanda captioned a Dec. 27 Instagram Story selfie of the duo at Burntwood Tavern in Canton. She later shared a sweet photo to her feed with her arm around Michael, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"

