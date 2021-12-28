ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Coronavirus: Study suggests virus lingers in organs for months

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQbDu_0dXZ5E9w00

A study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that even in people who have asymptomatic or mild cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to exist and cause an infection for months.

The study, described as the most comprehensive analysis of the way COVID-19 works to date, found that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads within days from the airways to the heart, brain, and nearly every organ in the body, where it may stay for months, Fortune reported.

The study involved autopsies on 44 patients who died after contracting COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic in the United States. The study showed that there was persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA in multiple parts of the body for as long as 230 days after symptoms began, Fortune reported.

NIH COVID-19 Study by National Content Desk on Scribd

While most of the infection was localized to the lungs and airway, researchers found the virus spread throughout the entire body, including the brain, eyes, muscles, skin and gastrointestinal systems, The Hill reported.

The findings and techniques in the study have not yet been reviewed by independent scientists, and mostly rely on data from deadly COVID-19 cases, not people who have had long COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.

The study was released in manuscript form and is under review for publication in the journal Nature.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organs#Autopsies#Coronavirus Pandemic#Nih#Fortune#Hill#Bloomberg#Cox Media Group
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Coronavirus: Virus can infect fat cells; lead to severe infection, long-term COVID, study finds

Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
fox5ny.com

COVID-19 attacks fat tissue, may increase risk of severe disease, study finds

LOS ANGELES - Obesity has become a risk factor for infection, severe disease, and death — and now, a new study is examining obesity and its connection to COVID-19. The study — published in the online medical journal bioRxiv on Oct. 25, explains how adipocytes, a fat cell, and adipose tissue, commonly known as body fat, are tolerated by the SARS-CoV-2 infection and how the virus can trigger a deleterious inflammatory response in the body.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

10 strangest medical cases of 2021

From a boy with a yellow tongue to a man with cement lodged in his heart, a number of intriguing medical cases caught our eye this year. Here are 10 of the strangest case reports Live Science covered in 2021. IUD ends up in woman's bladder. A woman's symptom of...
HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
79K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy