Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Interstate 90 in Cleveland

EUCLID, Ohio — Investigators say a fire that caused extensive damage to an apartment Monday was intentionally set and they now are searching for two suspects. Firefighters were called to the apartment on the 27100 block of Sidney Drive just after 10 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department. When they arrived, there was a strong odor of burning, but they discovered the fire in the apartment had mostly burned itself out because of a lack of oxygen. The blaze still caused heavy damage to a stairwell and second-floor hallway in the unoccupied apartment.

EUCLID, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO