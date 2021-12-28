ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Interstate 90 in Cleveland

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-90 Tuesday morning, police said. Police were...

Savannah Smo
1d ago

Why didn't the individual call 911 instead of getting on an interstate where individuals actually go 90 mph on Interstate 90 ?

Euclid authorities search for 2 suspects in arson at apartment

EUCLID, Ohio — Investigators say a fire that caused extensive damage to an apartment Monday was intentionally set and they now are searching for two suspects. Firefighters were called to the apartment on the 27100 block of Sidney Drive just after 10 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department. When they arrived, there was a strong odor of burning, but they discovered the fire in the apartment had mostly burned itself out because of a lack of oxygen. The blaze still caused heavy damage to a stairwell and second-floor hallway in the unoccupied apartment.
Florida man accused of plowing car into group of children, killing 2

WILTON MANOR, Florida — Officials have arrested a man accused of driving into a group of young children, killing two, and then driving off. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Sean Charles Greer, 27, of Wilton Manors, confessed to hitting the children with his vehicle Monday after he was arrested Tuesday. Greer has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.
Officers break up multi-person fight in mall’s Saks Fifth Avenue store, two are arrested: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Assault: Cedar Road. At 12:40 p.m. Dec. 24, police were called to break up a fight involving 8-10 males in Saks Fifth Avenue. Most of the combatants stopped fighting when told to do so, but two did not. Those two, a Euclid man, 19, and a Cleveland boy, 15, were arrested and charged with assault and, for the damage caused inside the store, criminal damaging.
Cousin Eddie-like resident arrested stealing Christmas decorations, throwing beer cans in neighbor’s yard: Seven Hills Police Blotter

Littering, Belmont Drive: On Dec. 5, police were dispatched to a Belmont Drive address regarding a stolen property call. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she had video of her neighbor taking her Christmas decorations. The woman also noted the man, who is often seen carrying cases of beer into his home, often throws his empty cans into her yard.
