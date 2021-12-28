ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NC man charged with murder after deadly shooting, attempted robbery

By Daniel Pierce, Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect in a homicide was denied bond Tuesday.

Roman Robert Nelson Jr., 20, of Kernersville, was denied bond Tuesday and faces life in prison or death in the death of Roy Lewis Moore, 71, of Winston-Salem.

Officers with the WSPD responded to an apartment on New Walkertown Road when they were told about a shooting just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Moore was shot during an attempted robbery when shots were fired inside the apartment.

Arriving officers found two men inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were both taken to the hospital. Nelson Jr. went to a Greensboro-area hospital with a gunshot wound, which police believe to be connected to the attempted robbery.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Moore died. The other victim, a 37-year-old Winston-Salem man, was listed in critical condition at the last check.

Nelson was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder after being released from the hospital.

