ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

This family tribe has been connected by music for more than 100 years

By Richard Guzman
Pasadena Star-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Thomas Guzman-Sanchez wanted to get the family band back together, he didn’t need to recruit some of the old members of his Latin R&B fusion band to see if they wanted to get back in the studio. Instead he simply got his kids to join his group...

www.pasadenastarnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Group#Latin Music#Rhythm Tribe#Afro#Puerto Rican#Elektra#Bmg#Mtv
101.9 KELO-FM

Jim Brickman on his holiday music: “Christmas has always been my time of the year”

Jim Brickman‘s on tour in support of his latest holiday album, A Christmas Symphony, featuring Jim performing Christmas instrumentals backed by a symphony orchestra. However, a few songs feature vocals, like his current single “Carols of Christmas,” a medley of classic songs like “What Child Is This” recorded with his pal, Five for Fighting‘s John Ondrasik, singing lead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Music has never been cheaper

Once upon a time, buying music was VERY expensive. If you go back to the 1950s, the average price of an album was about $5.50–and that’s in 1950s dollars, which means if you adjust for inflation, that’s the equivalent of nearly 60 bucks today. And that was...
BUSINESS
mxdwn.com

Kraken Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Used, Less Than Jake, Story Of The Year And More

Kraken Music Festival has announced their 2022 lineup which features The Used, Less Than Jake, Story Of The Year, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Evergreen Terrace, We’re Wolves and The Dev, treating guests to a wide variety of punk, rock and metal legends. The show will be taking place at The Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2022. General admission tickets start at $54.95, two VIP options are available with Skull VIP starting at $85 and Bones VIP (with Sidestage access) starting at $150. But hurry, the Bones VIP package has already sold out!
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Elle

Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell’s Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
MUSIC
NPR

Hilary Hahn, 'Serenade for Life'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. The buzz about Hilary Hahn's beauty of tone and beyond-her-years maturity was already swirling when I first saw her perform as an 18-year-old in 1998. Since then, the three-time Grammy-winning violinist has grown into a searching artist with a nose for new music and devotion to the classics. The splendor of her sound has only deepened, and dozens of today's best composers have taken note, writing pieces for Hahn, including this posthumous surprise from the Finnish master Einojuhani Rautavaara. After he died in 2016, a pair of serenades for violin and orchestra were discovered – a commission Hahn had asked for years earlier and thought she'd never see. The second of the two is titled "Serenade for Life." The Radio France Philharmonic provides a subtly colored, gentle rippling pulse over which Hahn's violin sings, as if on a river which grows into white water only to fall off abruptly like a waterfall.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Gabriels: the gospel-soul trio set to be 2022’s word-of-mouth hit

Jacob Lusk is getting a kick out of being the singer in Gabriels, the soulful, cinematic trio whose scant handful of London club shows this autumn were the buzziest gigs of the season. “This is the most authentic myself I’ve ever been,” he says down the phone from his home in California. “I can do whatever I wanna do, wear whatever I wanna wear, be who I actually am. I’m embracing me, more than I ever have before.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

Ottorn introduce themselves with video for debut single The Moral

French/Belgian baroque-folk trio Ottorn have released a video for their debut single, The Moral, which you can watch below. Very much for fans of The Mediaeval Baebes, Iamthemorning and Ms. Amy Birks, the new single is taken from the trio's debut album, Little Red Riding Hood, which will be released in the New Year.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
NME

Neil Young drops surprise archival album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young gave fans of his ‘Archives’ project an extra-special Christmas gift this year, dropping the eight-track ‘Summer Songs’ record that he first teased last month. The archival album was initially recorded in 1987, tracked at the Broken Arrow Ranch in Redwood City, California. It’s unclear...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy