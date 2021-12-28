ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 Collab Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

By Victor Deng
 1 day ago
A new collaboration between Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniére is reportedly coming soon.

After delivering an Air Jordan 3 collab in June and an Air Jordan 1 High collab last month, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram that the sneaker boutique and the sportswear brand will deliver a collaborative Air Jordan 2 on April 29, 2022.

Given its far-out release date, images of the purported collab have yet to surface but the mock-up depiction from the aforementioned account revealed that the shoe will don a “Sail/Black/Burgundy Crush” color scheme, which will take form with a predominantly pink leather upper while brown hits cover the sock liner, the heel, and midsole. The shoe is also expected to include black shoelaces while matching accents appear on the heel of the outsole.

Although @zSneakerheadz shared the release info of the purported collab on Instagram, the release hasn’t been confirmed by A Ma Maniére or Jordan Brand.

A Ma Maniére isn’t the only collaborative partner that’s expected to release an Air Jordan 2 collab next year. The reggaeton megastar J Balvin also teased his own version of the shoe on Instagram this month, which features LED lights on the tongue and outsole. In addition, early reports from @zSneakerheadz last month revealed that Los Angeles-based boutique Union LA also has two iterations of the Jordan 2 arriving soon.

In related Air Jordan news, the latest Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” will be released on Jan. 8 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers in adult ($190) and big kids’ ($140) sizing.

