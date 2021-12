EUR/USD - 1.1351. Euro's intra-day rally from 1.1274 (Europe) and then a brief break above last week's 1.1360 high to 1.1368 in New York due to broad-based USD's weakness suggests an upside break of the near 1-month long daily swings from 1.1382 has occurred, above there would extend upmove from Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 towards 1.1434 later.

