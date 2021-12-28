ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge Cleared From COVID-19 Protocols

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAz86_0dXZ0G2100

Both entered the league's COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 18.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nets forwards Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge and guard Kyrie Irving have been cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced Tuesday.

Durant and Irving were placed in the protocols on Dec. 18, while Aldridge entered on Dec. 14.

Coach Steve Nash said Monday that Durant has a “good chance” to rejoin the team for Thursday’s game against the Sixers.

Irving's status, however, remains more in question.

Less than a day before entering the health and safety protocols, the Nets announced they would bring the All-Star guard back as a part-time player “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate." He is currently unable to play home games due to a current New York City vaccination requirement.

Nash said that Irving, in addition to clearing protocols, would need to work back to fitness, which he said could take up to two weeks.

Irving has not practiced with the team all season.

“It's hard to say, but I would say probably somewhere between a week and two weeks,” Nash said. “He’s obviously been isolating so that kind of puts another layer to the ramp-up. It’s not like he’s been working out so probably I’d imagine it’s going to be closer to two weeks once he comes out of protocols.

“We’ll just have to see how it goes, though, because we have to evaluate him from a physical and performance standpoint and a basketball standpoint as well.”

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Durant has played in 27 games this season and is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Aldridge has appeared in 25 contests, averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Brooklyn enters Thursday's contest with Philadelphia 23–9 on the season and in first-place in the Eastern Conference.

More NBA Coverage:
The NBA Has Chosen Its Path Against COVID
The Warriors' Quest to Achieve What Other Franchises Couldn't
Inside LaMelo Ball's Breakout Year

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
hotnewhiphop.com

Polo G Paid Insane Amount For Lakers/Nets Tickets

For many of us, this would be an irresponsible, reckless way of spending money but for Chicago rapper Polo G, this was just another Saturday. Spending time in Los Angeles over the holidays, the "Martin & Gina" artist felt like catching a Christmas Day game at the newly-renamed Crypto.com Arena. He didn't want to watch from the nosebleeds either, opting for courtside seats to get the best view of the action, and, as you can likely imagine, he spent a pretty penny to watch LeBron & Co. take on the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving Says He 'Wasn't Prepared' for Consequences of Going Unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving gave an honest assessment of his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021-22 season. "I knew the consequences," Irving told reporters Wednesday. "I wasn't prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination." Local restrictions prevent Irving from competing within New York City...
NBA
ESPN

Harden scores 39, Nets beat Clippers 124-108 for LA sweep

LOS ANGELES -- — So much for feeling his way back after being out two weeks in the NBA's health and safety protocols. James Harden sure looks all the way back. Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists in the second game of his return, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 ways Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving returning impacts Nets’ upcoming schedule

The Brooklyn Nets are in first place in the Eastern Conference. At 23-9, they have a 1.5-game lead over the rival Chicago Bulls, who have swept that season series so far two games to nil. Brooklyn actually has the fourth-best record in the entire NBA, behind a few Western Conference powerhouses in the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz, respectively.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

31K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy