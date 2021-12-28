Check out these houses for sale in Mount Shasta

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Looking for a house in Mount Shasta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Mount Shasta area:

5243 Woodside Ct, Mt Shasta, 96067 3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in None

Location is always a must - but when you find the home with the location, the view, a pool & hot tub then you've found it all. This home sits on 1.9 acres of privacy - tucked in the trees, but not too far from town. Featuring approximately 1708 square feet of living space and 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with an attached 2 car garage, there isn't much more you could want. Hardwood floors and large picture windows adorn the house to let an abundance of natural light through the house. Whether you want to keep warm with the ambiance of a wood burning fireplace, or you want to cool down in the summer with central heat and air..... both are offered i his home! The private back yard is fully fenced with a inviting pool that has a new pebble tech finish ($30k upgrade) and firepit to relax by. There is additional storage on site. This one of a kind property you don't want to miss out on now priced to move!

For open house information, contact Sandra Haugen, Elite Real Estate Group at 530-938-0200

2517 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, 96067 4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

MT SHASTA COUNTRY HOME - is just a short drive from the village. This tastefully updated 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1787 sq/ft home sits on .5 acres with large mature pine & cedar trees. The two car garage is attached by a breezeway and has an additional bonus room. Upgrades include granite kitchen counters, new flooring, tankless water heater and in floor hydronic heat downstairs. This wonderful home is move in ready. Call your agent today for a private tour.

For open house information, contact William Larsen, Alpine Realty, Inc at 530-926-2646

26745 Sims Rd, Castella, 96017 2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1907

This home provides phenomenal fishing access on the famed Upper Sacramento River. Train tracks are located between the property and the river and provide tremendous access to explore the river's trout filled waters and some good swimming holes. 1,012 sf home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, easy access off off I-5 on Sims rd. 45 minutes to Redding, 10 minutes to Dunsmuir, 20 minutes to Mt. Shasta.

For open house information, contact DANIEL RHODES, Shasta Land Services at 530-221-8100

848 Deas Way, Mt Shasta, 96067 2 Beds 2 Baths | $580,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in None

First time on the market, this light filled home has direct access to the golf course, on the 9th green! With views of the Eddies, this home sits on approximately 1/2 an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac in an area of fine homes and easy walking. This well designed home has skylights, 2 beds & 2 baths and a 3rd large room set as a studio/shop overlooking the backyard which could be a third bedroom; a spacious living room opens out to the backyard porch. This special property is a short drive to town or Mt Shasta Ski Park and walking distance to Lake Siskiyou.

For open house information, contact Rick Knight, CENTURY 21 ADVANTAGE at 530-926-2100