ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Do Kids Act Better When School Uniforms Are the Norm? Maybe Not

Victoria Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo Kids Act Better When School Uniforms Are the...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

Old School: New Study Shows School Uniform Unity May Be A Myth

School uniforms don’t appear to improve student behavior or attendance patterns, according to a national study of school-aged children. Data shows that 20 percent of U.S. public schools in the 2017-2018 school year required uniforms. The National Center for Education Statistics also said that a greater percentage of urban public schools required uniforms than those in suburbs, towns and rural areas. A higher percentage of schools where 76 percent or more of the students were eligible for free or reduced-price lunches than schools with a lower eligibility percentage also reported a school uniform requirement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Uniforms#Healthday News
The Guardian

Taking my kids out of school has taught me the joy of staying in and doing nothing

As of Wednesday this week, a quarter of all kids at state school in New York were absent, for virus or other reasons. In the UK, a week before Christmas, they wouldn’t have been at school in the first place, but across much of the US, winter break doesn’t start until Christmas Eve. Every year this seems ungenerous, but this year it’s unbearable. We struggle in on Wednesday in -3C weather, and that night I have a conniption. That’s it, we’re out. I tell my kids, we’ll stay home tomorrow; the vacation starts now.
EDUCATION
studyfinds.org

School uniforms don’t improve student behavior, study says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For those who hated wearing a school uniform growing up, a new study is reinforcing your argument. Researchers from The Ohio State University report requiring students to wear a uniform does not help to encourage better behavior. In fact, study authors note that students wearing a uniform actually report lower levels of “school belonging.”
OHIO STATE
Fatherly

You’re Not Alone: 1 in 3 Parents Report Being Relieved When Kids to Go Back to School

If you’re a parent, chances are you’re still trying to catch up on some energy… and probably sleep… after the first round of holidays. Christmas is over, but New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and many of us are tired. And if you’re feeling stressed, it might comfort you to know you’re not alone. If you are counting the days for when the kids go back to school, too, you’re in good company.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Michigan Capitol Confidential

State’s Data Show Masks In Schools Don’t Work, Tells Kids To Wear Them Anyway

Masks do not appear to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 among school-aged children, according to new data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state health department says students should still wear a mask regardless. Transmission rates among school-age children are, in the words of the...
EDUCATION
WTAJ

Loss of smell from COVID most likely means you’ve got a mild case, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Losing your sense of smell might indicate that you have a mild case of COVID-19, according to a study published earlier this year. Statistics show that patients suffering moderate and severe cases of the infection are far less likely to experience the symptom. In a study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals, patients suffered […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Love These Comfortable KN95 Face Masks — and They're Available for Both Kids and Adults

With the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19, it might be time to upgrade your protective face masks. Some health experts are recommending switching from cloth masks to disposable versions that offer more layers and better filtration, including 3-ply surgical masks and KN95 masks. If you're looking for a KN95 that's still in stock online, shoppers found one option from Vida that's both comfortable and trustworthy, since it's FDA listed for non-medical use.
SHOPPING
Victoria Advocate

When Gums Aren't Healthy, Mind and Body May Follow

When Gums Aren't Healthy, Mind and Body May Follow. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Gum disease isn't just a threat to your teeth. It also increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, mental woes and more, British researchers report.
HEALTH
Parents Magazine

13 Things Parents Rely on to Keep Kids Safe and Healthy While Traveling

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Evolvetogether KN95 Masks (5 Pack) $14.95. Evolvetogether. Pipette Hand Sanitizer. $3.00. Pipette. Lusso Gear Kids' Travel Tray. $24.99. ($29.99) Amazon. Stasher Platinum Silicone...
RELATIONSHIPS
107.3 KFFM

The Great Act of Kindness Is Found In Acts -Better To Give

We have all heard the expression this time of year that "It is better to give than to receive" and we've probably all said it before too, with varying degrees of conviction. But have you ever wondered about the source of that observation?. A google search quickly reveals its Biblical...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy