Licking, MO

House hunt Licking: See what’s on the market now

Licking Daily
 1 day ago

(Licking, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Licking will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFsQB_0dXYzuyO00

7445 Apache Trail, Raymondville, 65555

2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Log Cabin for Sale in the Ozarks on 9.73 Ac. Property with so much potential! Land is open with a few woods. The home has a covered front porch to enjoy the views and quiet surroundings. Inside the cabin you will find 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms with a loft area above that could be additional living space, bedroom or bonus room. The open floor plan with high ceilings also has a fireplace and attached 2 car garage. There is a nice size barn with tack room/storage area. Garden area also! This home is located in an equine community! Call today to view this home!

For open house information, contact Julie A. Thompson, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196207)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrHpz_0dXYzuyO00

122 Myers Street, Licking, 65542

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This adorable home is right in the heart of Licking, and offers 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom!! Walking up, you will notice the covered front porch, perfect for relaxing with a drink! Inside is an entry room that leads to the eat-in kitchen and dining area, and to the left is the spacious, inviting, living room!! Down the hall are the 3 spacious bedrooms, one of them being the master suite, all with newer flooring and doors!! Off the kitchen, is a nice utility/mud room that leads out to the back patio, and a beautiful backyard with lots of room for recreational activities! In the backyard there is a shed, with electricity! This house is adorable, and looking for a new family! Book your showings now, you don't want to miss it!!

For open house information, contact Matt Smith, EXP Realty LLC at 573-451-2020

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21057190)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qMGD_0dXYzuyO00

243 North Highway 137, Raymondville, 65555

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Home for sale in Raymondville, MO. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is in the perfect location, close to it all in Raymondville! Home has a partially fenced in, front yard, and the back yard offers ample space for your children to play. Property also offers a well-built storage shed and a detached garage/shop for all your storage or hobby needs! Home offers 2 living areas and a nice size eat-in kitchen. Home would be a great starter home you have room to grow in, or a great investment opportunity! Let's go take a look!

For open house information, contact Leyna N Pierson, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60198846)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhAVz_0dXYzuyO00

32271 County Road 6530, Beulah, 65436

3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Are you looking for country living? This 2-Story home has 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom. The entry & Kitchen/Dinning has large open space with Beautiful Red Brick Floors~ Kitchen has Hard Wooden Cabinets, Large Island, Newer Appliances~ Porch off the Dinning Room thru Sliding Glass Door~ Large Walk-in Pantry or small room~ Family/Den next to Kitchen/Dinning Room~ Full Bathroom Tub/Shower, and Laundry area inside Bathroom~ From the bottom of the stair way throughout entire second floor is 3/4" Red Oak tongue-n-groove Hard Wood Floors~ Top of the stairs is a Waiting/Den/Office Nook w/ Fan~ Main Living Room is on second floor with Vaulted Ceiling/Two large Ceiling Fans~ Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling with Two large Fans, with walk-thru Closets into the Master Bathroom Jacuzzi Tub~ Full Bathroom Tub/Shower off the hallway~ Two Bedrooms with ceiling Fans~ Central Heat and 3 Window Unit- A/C, Dinning Room/Bedrooms~ Attached small Garage/Work Shop~ Metal building for Well Pump~ Washer/Dryer stay.

For open house information, contact Angelie Doyle, RE/MAX Professional Realty at 573-336-4022

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21052779)

