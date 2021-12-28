ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Take a look at these homes for sale in Truth Or Consequences

 1 day ago

(Truth Or Consequences, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Truth Or Consequences than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tJPy_0dXYzsCw00

407 Trout Road, Elephant Butte, 87935

3 Beds 4 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,449 Square Feet | Built in 2010

ALL OFFER CONSIDERED! Smart Home over 7000 sqft custom built. 3bed 3 1/2 bath. Large covered balcony 1000 sqft overlooking the Elephant Butte lake. Features a hot-tub w/ automated drop down tv great for entertaining. Garage has heating & Cooling. Custom oak cabinetry throughout w/ soft closures. Kitchen offers marble countertops & an island w/ a 5 burner cooktop. 2 Master suites one upstairs & one down stairs both w/ walk in closets, all bathrooms contain marble showers & marble countertops. Master upstairs has automated drop down tv, access to upper deck, RV garage & an office space that can be converted into another bedroom/nursery. Downstairs master suite has outside access for guests. An ultimate great room, currently used as a man cave/bar/office can also be converted into a master suite. the Mechanical room has 4 York heaters synchronized to 4 York A/C on the roof with solar panels, a 300-gallon reverse osmosis system. A room with 2 10TB servers + a bunker. Many more great features ask for list

For open house information, contact Erika Ceballos, Century 21 Haggerty Co., Realtor at 575-523-7551

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101180)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVFa2_0dXYzsCw00

307 Catfish Road, Elephant Butte, 87935

3 Beds 4 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Enjoy beach front walk out lake access in this stunning custom built home. This home was designed for entertaining. It is a beautiful example of southwest style with the kitchen being the gathering place of the home, open to the bar, outdoor entertaining, dining and the living room. Ponderosa pine vigas compliment the wood burning fireplace and the picture windows lining the entire space. Built in Bose audio speakers and beautiful tile floors complete the space. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are available in the house. The main bedroom suite has a large walk in closet and bathroom complete with marble shower and counters. A sliding glass door opens up onto the patio space which wraps all the way around the home. A spacious shop accompanies the property with a pull through bay and an office or bedroom and a bathroom, which could easily be converted to your little casita.

For open house information, contact Crystal McCaslin, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2100829)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkJpR_0dXYzsCw00

2560 Veater Street, Truth Or Consequences, 87901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Experience the beauty of New Mexico in this stunning ranch style home with breath taking views! This home sits on a spacious .8 acre lot and features 2,196 square feet. When entering the home you will notice the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar ideal for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and a large walk in pantry. The yard has a mature cotton wood with an impressive tree house, and a dog run. You will want to enjoy your evening on the covered back porch that has tongue and groove ceiling and the perfect view of farmland, and mountains. Call today to see this special property!

For open house information, contact Kaley M Salopek, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2103759)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTy4s_0dXYzsCw00

307 Hallmark Street, Elephant Butte, 87935

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A close distance to Golf Course - Or how about taking the boat out to the Marina? This charming home is just for you! 307 Hallmark St sits on a corner lot just off the Sierra del Rio Golf Course. With 1/3 acre of land, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with 1,460 square feet of living space is the perfect home that is just minutes to downtown Truth or Consequences. The living room is a perfect entertainment area that opens up to a bar room. The spacious bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house, with one of the bedrooms housing its own bathroom and large walk in closet. In addition to the 2 car garage, there is a 2 car detached workshop that can house all of your toys and crafts!With the house sitting high on its corner lot, you can enjoy the evening sunsets at your new home on 307 Hallmark St in Elephant Butte, NM!

For open house information, contact Travis C Leyva, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102959)

See more property details

Truth Or Consequences, NM
With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

