Alva, OK

Take a look at these homes on the market in Alva

 1 day ago

(Alva, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBy48_0dXYzrKD00

1720 Maple, Alva, 73717

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Backyard has a secluded feel. Living room open to dining and kitchen. Large bedrooms

For open house information, contact Brenda Hood Schuessler Real Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZoLj_0dXYzrKD00

1926 Maple, Alva, 73717

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,759 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home features3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, eat-in kitchen,& 1759 SqftÂ±. There is also a bonus room with a separate entrance, it would make a great family room or office! There is an attached workshop/craft room as well. The home has updated windows, metal roof, & CH/A.

For open house information, contact Staci Davey, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDYZi_0dXYzrKD00

807 Locust, Alva, 73717

4 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This adorable home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level (1,073 sq. ft.) and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom in the partially finished basement (additional 879 sq. ft). There is a detached 1 car garage with a workshop and a carport or covered patio. This house has CHA and recent updates include flooring, appliances, windows, and painted cabinetry. There is a mud room at the back door. The basement is ready to be completed to make this a 4-bedroom / 2-bathroom home or utilize the side access door and turn it into a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom rental unit. The backyard has a brand-new privacy fence with lots of yard space. This home is conveniently located 2 blocks from NWOSU and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Jessica Smith, Dean Goll Real Estate & Auction LLC at 580-327-8217

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRy60_0dXYzrKD00

116 8Th St, Alva, 73717

2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This is a cute 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms& 1,136Â± SqFt of living space. The property also features a 21'x12' carport. It is all electric except for the heater. This property will make for a great starter home or an investment property! Give us a call today.

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

