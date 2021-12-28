ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Homes for sale in Morris: New listings

 1 day ago

(MORRIS, MN) Looking for a house in Morris? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Morris-curious, take a look at these listings today:

500 E 9Th Street, Morris, 56267

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This Charming Move in Ready Home has a list of updates with in the last 10 years that makes this home complete! A new 2 stall vinyl sided garage with concrete driveway, side walks, all new windows, furnace, electrical, flooring, shingles, deck and a variety of trees! Steel siding on the house, central air, main floor bedroom, large kitchen and a walk-in pantry! Entertain on the large concrete private patio enjoying those beautiful nights and the beautiful yard of this corner lot charmer!

13 Riverside Road, Morris, 56267

4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This one is sure to impress! Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is very spacious, all done in trendy neutrals, allowing you to just move right in and enjoy! The main floor features a vaulted ceiling in the living room, kitchen and dining, patio doors lead to the deck overlooking the well manicured lawn and park area. The lower level has a family area, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Perfect location close to Morris and the Pomme de Terre Park. Don’t miss this one!

