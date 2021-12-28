Check out these houses for sale in Fort Plain

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Looking for a house in Fort Plain? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Fort Plain-curious, take a look at these listings today:

500 County Highway 50, Roseboom, 13320 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The idyllic country home. Situated in the center of a large level yard, surrounded by mountain views, this is the perfect home for you and your family. This well built house has it all, with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room with woodstove insert, kitchen with an island for seating, separate den, mudroom, formal dining room, and 1 1/2 car attached garage. The large basement is dry, ready to be finished, and has a second entrance directly from the garage. Beautiful property, with numerous established fruit trees, a garden, and mowed path to a clear flowing stream. Beyond the stream lies more than 35 acres of woods, with a gradual incline for hiking. For the hunter in the family, there is game sign throughout. As a bonus, the property is adjacent to over 100 acres of NY State Land!

For open house information, contact Michael Burns, Stack-Page Properties LLC at 607-547-6177

801 County Hwy 119, Saint Johnsville, 13452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Private 27 Acres with get-away home in Southern Adirondack Park. Wooded land with lots of Road Frontage, Plenty of wild-life, year around set-up with drilled well, septic, and 2 sources of heat. Interior needs some finishing work, possible in-law apartment over garage. Many updates: Newer windows, siding, HW heater, New plumbing, and septic. Many wild apple trees surround private back yard- views of deer and woods our back porch. Close to State Forest Land and many Adirondack trails and Lakes.

For open house information, contact Sharon Baisley UNITED COUNTRY REAL ESTATE

7392 State Highway 10, Ames, 13317 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1865

Handsome home in the village of Ames with large deep lot and many extras. This home has an oversized garage that could have additional living space with little effort. Great shop, patio for entertaining and a wonderful large yard that could hold a pool, garden and leave it to your imagination on what else.3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, large living room, and dining room. With a paved driveway and vinyl siding, this makes this home easier to care for.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hill, EULER RICHARD R at 518-673-3677

8 Clyde Street, Fort Plain, 13339 3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1890

VACANT AND READY FOR VIEWING! This home is priced below market value! Come in and renovate to make this your own or fix and flip! 3 Bedrooms, nice corner lot, large 2 car garage! Has new furnace.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hill, EULER RICHARD R at 518-673-3677