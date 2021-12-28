ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, TX

These houses are for sale in Brady

 1 day ago

(BRADY, TX) Looking for a house in Brady? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Brady area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJ8ye_0dXYzTKt00

2012 S High, Brady, 76825

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great Starter Home or Downsizing---Here It Is! Nice Sized Living that Opens to Dining and Kitchen. Lots of Cabinetry and Counter Space. Spacious Bedrooms and Bath. Small Utility with Back Door. Large Privacy Fenced Backyard with Deck. WILL NOT LAST LONG!

For open house information, contact Virginia Moore, Texas Prime Country at 325-597-2300



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpNGL_0dXYzTKt00

300 E 4Th, Brady, 76825

2 Beds 1 Bath | $86,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath on a corner lot is within walking distance from local restaurants and downtown shopping! The entire home features hardwood floors throughout and new windows which bring in natural light. Also take advantage of the extra room that could be used for an office space, craft room, or fitness area which neighbors the indoor laundry room. In addition to all the charm this home has to offer inside, enjoy the small outdoor patio for grilling, entertaining, or just kicking back. THIS ADORABLE HOME IS A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Reyes, Exp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRK4T_0dXYzTKt00

313 Otte St, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,117 Square Feet | Built in None

313 Otte St. Brady, TX- Investment property. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large backyard and a one car garage. The home is currently rented. Only $93,000 We strive to represent all properties accurately. All information contained herein has been obtained from sources deemed reliable. However, no warranty or guarantee is made as to the accuracy of the information. Buyers brokers must be identified on the first contact, and must accompany buying prospect on first showing to be allowed the possibility of fee participation. If this condition is not met, fee participation will be at sole discretion of this firm. NO Trespassing on property.

For open house information, contact Jerry DeBord, DeBord Real Estate at 325-597-4357



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5Bj4_0dXYzTKt00

1021 W 11Th Street, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Move in ready brick home, in a great location with numerous recent updates. This home offers 3 bedrooms master walk in closet 1 bath, with a cute kitchen, large living area, and interior laundry room. The lot boasts a big backyard for family and entertaining, and backs up to an alley. Central heat and air, new hardy board siding, and fresh exterior paint, updated exterior doors. This home is ready to go and priced to sell!

For open house information, contact McKenna Behrens, Texas Prime Country at 325-597-2300



