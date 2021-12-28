Take a look at these homes on the market in Newport

(Newport, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

955 Hancock Hill, Coventry, 05825 6 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Price Reduced!! This 5.4-acre property includes 2 homes, a large dairy barn, 3-car garage, 4-bay machinery shed. Enjoy fabulous views looking east and south that include Willoughby Gap and beyond. Located on quiet gravel road in Coventry countryside. New septic system and 2 wells. Barn has a nice concrete barnyard. Building is in need of repair. The homes include 3-bedroom Farmhouse and 3-bedroom Raised Ranch with garage door leading to the basement. The Raised Ranch has recently been damaged by fire and now offered as is. 48-hour notice required to show.

For open house information, contact Daniel Maclure, Century 21 Farm & Forest at 802-334-1200

67 Broadview Avenue, Newport City, 05855 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,580 Square Feet | Built in 1850

This one of a kind gem sits on the shores of Lake Memphremagog offering 255' of Lake frontage, 3 parcels of land totaling 1.12 Acres, 1 lot with the home, second lot at lakeshore, 3rd lot with an existing 2-story garage. The home boasts of quality Craftsmanship, solid hardwood doors, hardwood flooring, cabinets galore for those Gourmet cooks, Andersen windows throughout for lots of daylight, spacious living room with built-ins, open concept living, dining and kitchen areas, & first floor den that would make a great office for remote working. The second floor has lakeside main bedroom, lake views and peaceful, calming of the sound of the water in the evening as you fall asleep. Also a full bath, hardwood flooring, lots of closet space throughout the home so you won't be short on storage. The front bedroom is spacious with two closets and wonderful light streaming in the windows. The third bedroom works well for a guest room, upstairs den or 2nd office space, if needed. Amenities include: paved bike path from Newport into Canada, walk or bike to downtown restaurants, shopping, library or Gateway Center at Newport Marina, Prouty Beach within walking distance, and of course amazing ski areas Jay Peak or Burke Mountain. Montreal, Quebec and Burlington a short distance away. This home also has excellent rental history for those looking for a second home yet renting for part of the time to help with expenses. Be sure to click on the link for a virtual tour!

For open house information, contact Lee Fitzgerald-Pierce, Century 21 Farm & Forest at 802-334-1200

983 Route 242, Jay, 05859 5 Beds 1 Bath | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Whether you're searching for a commercial investment or a family home with acreage, this property is a great fit! With 37 acres on the main highway in the center of Jay, this is a great location for a home and business close to Jay Peak and all local amenities. 5 bedroom, 1 bath home, with full basement has so much space to stretch out. The attached 2-car garage provides plenty of storage. Land has been used for agriculture in the past and has amazing soil. Town is full of recreational opportunity, including hiking, snowmobiling, skiing, and fishing the nearby babbling brooks. Nearby Newport City for boating on Lake Memphremagog, shopping, and hospital. Home has been well-kept, but needs some cosmetic tlc, so won't be eligible for strict first-time home-buyer loan types.

For open house information, contact Margo Sherwood, Sherwood Real Estate at 802-782-0821

244 Fyfe Drive, Newport City, 05855 2 Beds 2 Baths | $258,500 | Townhouse | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to your own piece of Lake Memphremagog. Year-round and directly on the lake with PHENOMENAL lake and mountain views and your own dock right in front of your home. Walk to restaurants and shopping in downtown Newport. Recently updated and looking brand new through out. First floor has both a screened in porch and an open porch. Both bedrooms upstairs have a deck. Large living room with sliding glass doors right onto the open porch. Eat-in kitchen with sliding doors onto the screened in porch. Leased land from the State of Vermont.

For open house information, contact Michael Conley, Conley Country Real Estate & Insurance at 802-766-2401