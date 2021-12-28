Top homes for sale in Moriarty

(Moriarty, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moriarty will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

48 Esperanza Road, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Back on Market, Buyers financing fell through. Home appraised at $160,000. The home is about a 40 to 45 minute drive from Albuquerque. This Nice big Double Wide on one acre with quick access to NM-41. This well maintained home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a large eat in kitchen. Has a formal dining room looking over the spacious living room. Has a 10x16 storage shed and a well house. A must see! The seller just completely remodeled both bathrooms. Come See!!!! For FHA appraisal and ITBS test are done, should be a quick close.

48 Kimberly Loop, Moriarty, 87035 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,102 Square Feet | Built in None

Competitively priced home with views in every direction. This home boasts of new, 2021, swamp coolers, circle paved drive, and fresh paint on exterior decks. Large kitchen is great for entertaining; ready to serve your friends and family for the holidays. Utility room contains water softener and large washer and dryer. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms make for comfortable country living. Additional features are gutters and rain barrels for best water conservation. Insulated two car garage complete with brand new remote door (1 opener) and work bench that will convey. Small outbuilding can be used for storage, for chickens or other animals.

803 Lahaina Avenue, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $88,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Cash only flippers. House in need of repairs. Extensive inside water damage from leaking roof. Roof fixed years ago but owner not able to do inside rehab. Outside stucco good, windows good. Inside, most sheet rock needs tore out. Flippers, sharpen your pencil and determine your profit.Good location. Moriarty water, sewer, power is on, alley access to back of house, attached 2 car garage, solid garage door, concrete drive. NOT in Moriarty flood zone.

