These houses are for sale in Warsaw

(WARSAW, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Warsaw area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Warsaw listings:

3296 Grandview Drive, Dunnsville, 22454 4 Beds 4 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,716 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Gorgeous, custom built home right on the banks of the Rappahannock River. The layout of this home is fantastic - Open, spacious oversize rooms & tons of windows provide a fabulous Riverview from almost every room! This home is full of upgrades & luxury features. Beautiful, wide with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is huge with a large eat in area, granite countertops, high end appliances & tons of cabinets. You will love the room sized walk-in pantry! The family room has a brick gas fireplace, built-in bookcases & Butler’s pantry/bar area. The primary bedroom has Riverfront views, massive walk-in closet & ensuite bath. The remaining three bedrooms are all suites with attached bathrooms-1 on 1st floor & 2 on 2nd floor. The first floor also offers a bedroom at each end with a GIANT open family room/bunk room/playroom in between. With four suites & multiple living & dining areas, this home is perfect to share with extended family & friends. ADDED BONUS a fisherman’s kitchen is on ground level attached to garage, completely equipped with sink, stove & fridge. The yard is landscaped & irrigated with a stamped concrete drive in large patio on the river side. This one has it all!

For open house information, contact Mike Chenault, Hometown Realty at 804-730-7195

218 Berry Hill Road, Tappahannock, 22560 4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,562 Square Feet | Built in 1800

Berry Hill, previously known as Holly Wood, circa 1820, was most likely built by James Roy Micou, Clerk of the Essex County Court for over 50 years. Handsome manor house features a five course American Bond brick pattern. The meandering driveway, which winds through the property, builds anticipation as one approaches the house itself. Sited on a high hill with a side hall plan; the house is surrounded by an established lawn and flanked by ancient towering trees, perennial gardens, towering Magnolias and a circular driveway. The strong exterior chimneys are particularly striking! High English Basement, First and Second Floors are the main living areas with a fourth-floor attic above. Convenient to hospitals, restaurants, shopping, marinas, Rappahannock River, Piscataway Creek, U.S. 17 & Rt. 360. Acreage is ideal. Original heart pine floors, doors, exterior transoms, mantels and fireplaces. Easy commute to Richmond, Fredericksburg, D.C. & Williamsburg. Regional Airport nearby.

For open house information, contact Karin Andrews, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

66 Westmoreland Beach Dr., Oak Grove, 22520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,706 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is a spacious home with an open floor plan...great for entertaining! There are 2 bedrooms and 3 bonus rooms! Entire property consists of 2 lots Potomac River access awaits you just a few blocks away! You can use the community dock or one close by at Horner's Beach. Home has lots of space! There is a large office, a large master bedroom and second bedroom on the main level. In the loft there are multiple rooms along with an extra bathroom. The extra bathroom has not been completed however the buyer can finish that to suite his/her taste. Seller has added a basement with a concrete floor. There is so much space to store all of your tools, water toys, etc. Enjoy a seasonal water view once the leaves fall. You will like living close to Colonial Beach for the convenience of restaurants, a library, shopping, live music, parades, fireworks, along with all of the new businesses popping up on a regular basis! This home could also be an excellent Airbnb! It would sleep 10-12 people! This home is convenient to Fredericksburg, Dahlgren, Maryland, Fort AP Hill, and only 1.5 hours from Northern Va. Westmoreland County has a state park 5 minutes away. George Washingtons birthplace is nearby and makes a great place to spend the day....it has lots of beachfront, picnic area and a museum. Robert E. Lee's plantation...Stratford Hall....is 10-15 minutes away.

For open house information, contact April Caldwell, Samson Properties at 703-378-8810

1596 Hampton Hall Road, Heathsville, 22435 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,007 Square Feet | Built in 1950

House need work this is a fixerup.

For open house information, contact John I. Jones, RE/MAX Waterfront Realty at 804-436-9311