On the hunt for a home in Clinton? These houses are on the market

(Clinton, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

350 Top O Hill Road, Clinton, 72031 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,585 Square Feet | Built in 2009

THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH HOME HAS 2 DISHWASHERS, WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS, A SECOND LIVING ROOM OR BONUS AREA UPSTAIRS AND A POOL WITH A POOL HOUSE. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND OPEN KITHCEN THAT OPEN UP TO THE PATIO AND POOL MAKE IT THE PERFECT AREA TO ENTERTAIN AND GREAT FOR A LARGE FAMILY. GEOTHERMAL HEAT AND AIR AND A BUILT IN SAFE ROOM ARE JUST A FEW OF THE MANY GREAT FEATURES OF THIS HOME! MUST SEE IN PERSON!

For open house information, contact Erica Wickliffe, Clinton Real Estate at 501-745-8674

139 Edd Street, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,385 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Welcome to the market 139 Edd Street. This spacious starter home offers 2 living areas, a roomy kitchen and laundry room, 3 bedrooms, a full bath and a half bath. The exterior offers a nice large lot with a storage building and carport parking. This home is within walking distance of Clinton Public Schools. Agents see remarks.

For open house information, contact Jamie Lind, Clinton Real Estate at 501-745-8674

594 Mountain Meadows, Shirley, 72153 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Mobile Home sitting on 15 acres. This property has a barn with 3 stalls ready for your horses with tack and feed room with small apartment/office area. Large shop with 2 bay door and small apartment. Extra large greenhouse for all your growing needs. This property also offers a pond and is fenced for all your animals. With some love to make it your owe the possibilities are endless. Home is being sold "As IS" and sqft measuring is encouraged. Call today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Jessica Johnson, The Real Estate Center LLC at 501-825-6222

189 Jordan Lane, Clinton, 72031 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautiful home located less than 1 mile from Greers Ferry Lake & Choctaw Marina. Recent updates include new interior paint, bathroom countertops, glass shower doors, faucets, vanity light fixtures, flat surface cooktop & added insulation. Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, large utility room that also serves as office space, screened in back porch & 2 car garage. Basement is approx an additional 1,844 sq feet (heated & cooled) & could easily be turned into living space. 42" Riding mower included w/ sale

For open house information, contact Suzi Knight, Clinton Real Estate at 501-745-8674