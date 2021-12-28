ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, KY

House hunt Williamstown: See what’s on the market now

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 1 day ago

(Williamstown, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williamstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHvwF_0dXYz04J00

141 Ashley Drive, Dry Ridge, 41035

3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in None

Pending when Submitted

For open house information, contact Mike H Helson, Realty Executives Select at 859-344-0800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-554469)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QzfQ_0dXYz04J00

507 East 4Th Street, Falmouth, 41040

3 Beds 3 Baths | $113,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,919 Square Feet | Built in 1989

What a great opportunity to purchase a home that has a full unfinished basement with a two car garage. Three bedrooms and two full baths and 1 half bath with a living room/dining/kitchen and an bonus room. This basement could be finished and you can almost double your square footage. Also comes with a fenced in yard. This property is priced to move.

For open house information, contact Donna Thwaites, Thwaites Realtors LLC at 859-987-9119

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20125279)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rueXh_0dXYz04J00

5593 Hwy 154, Falmouth, 41040

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice country home located in the Peach Grove area of Northern Pendleton County. Home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, family room, living room, eat in kitchen. Natural gas furnace, central air. 1 car attached garage and carport. Partial basement.

For open house information, contact Gregory Mulberry, Switzer & Associates at 859-234-2911

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20119913)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7qSI_0dXYz04J00

390 Cricket Lane, Berry, 41003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Unique and secluded. Small Lake community. Gated entrance. House on the water. 2 car garage. 25'x30' Metal workshop w/concrete floors and wood stove. House on cistern, dual heat, fireplace in Great Room. Rec Room. Screened porch off Primary Bedroom.

For open house information, contact Sharon Ben David, Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan Properties at 859-266-0451

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20126764)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Williamstown, KY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Realtors#Great Room#Housing List#Thwaites Realtors Llc#Switzer Associates
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
56
Followers
363
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy