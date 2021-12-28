House hunt Williamstown: See what’s on the market now

(Williamstown, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williamstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

141 Ashley Drive, Dry Ridge, 41035 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in None

Pending when Submitted

For open house information, contact Mike H Helson, Realty Executives Select at 859-344-0800

507 East 4Th Street, Falmouth, 41040 3 Beds 3 Baths | $113,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,919 Square Feet | Built in 1989

What a great opportunity to purchase a home that has a full unfinished basement with a two car garage. Three bedrooms and two full baths and 1 half bath with a living room/dining/kitchen and an bonus room. This basement could be finished and you can almost double your square footage. Also comes with a fenced in yard. This property is priced to move.

For open house information, contact Donna Thwaites, Thwaites Realtors LLC at 859-987-9119

5593 Hwy 154, Falmouth, 41040 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice country home located in the Peach Grove area of Northern Pendleton County. Home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, family room, living room, eat in kitchen. Natural gas furnace, central air. 1 car attached garage and carport. Partial basement.

For open house information, contact Gregory Mulberry, Switzer & Associates at 859-234-2911

390 Cricket Lane, Berry, 41003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Unique and secluded. Small Lake community. Gated entrance. House on the water. 2 car garage. 25'x30' Metal workshop w/concrete floors and wood stove. House on cistern, dual heat, fireplace in Great Room. Rec Room. Screened porch off Primary Bedroom.

For open house information, contact Sharon Ben David, Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan Properties at 859-266-0451