Bonners Ferry, ID

Check out these Bonners Ferry homes on the market

 1 day ago

(Bonners Ferry, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bonners Ferry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1118 Two Tail Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 2003

90 Acres of spectacular 360 degree views of the Kootenai River (1/2 mile) and North Idaho Mountains, Beautiful 2200 square foot off grid sustainable home with solar power & batteries, a good well, springs, septic, end of road, 20 minutes to Bonners Ferry, huge open pasture (large enough to land a small plane on!), high end barn & stalls for the horses, this is a magnificent property. Views from the covered front porch are just immense, the home itself is truly nice, awesome large & open kitchen, lots of storage, with attached 2 car garage, home is 4 Bedroom (1 non-conforming) 2 bath w high end wood flooring, high quality Barn & Stables & Tack Room for Horses; trails throughout the property, super quiet & peaceful; stunning ground, incredible place.

For open house information, contact Chris Walsh, Revolutionary Realty, LLC at 208-667-1776

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-9370)

6609 Jackson St, Bonners Ferry, 83805

7 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,767 Square Feet | Built in 1924

This incredible home is being sold as a turn-key Airbnb! It comes fully furnished and ready to go as a vacation rental! It is a perfect investment property for those looking to start or expand their portfolio. Large yard, hot tub, and playhouse are only a few of the amenities. Also included are 6 fruit trees and an incredible woodshop.

For open house information, contact Adam Ratigan, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-10134)

4146 District Two Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805

3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Premier Waterfront 5 Acre Property & Home in the heart of Boundary County! Five pristine acres, with over 540 feet of Kootenai River frontage! Charming and quaint 1344 sq. ft., old-world 1930's farmhouse, featuring 3BD & 1.5BA, situated atop a gorgeous rock bluff, w/unbelievable river, valley, and mountain views! An intricate rock staircase leads from your home to a small cove, with your own private sandy beach and swimming/fishing area! Build a small dock for your summer fun and recreation! Definitely a unique, one-of-a-kind property, just 5 miles from downtown Bonners Ferry, grocery stores, restaurants, and businesses. Privately located at the end of a county-maintained road. In the wintry months, pull out of your driveway and onto the plowed county road. This exceptional property truly offers a peaceful and serene setting, far and away from the hustle and bustle, when times seemed simpler. Stretch out on a hammock, feel the cool breeze, and watch the river run.

For open house information, contact Dave Spencer, Century 21 Beutler & Associates at 208-765-5554

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-8740)

