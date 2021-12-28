Top homes for sale in Hallettsville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Hallettsville Journal
 1 day ago

(Hallettsville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hallettsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sKZT_0dXYyfwW00

Tbd W Fairwinds, Hallettsville, 77964

5 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,726 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This move in ready home has five bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The formal dining room is perfect for the upcoming holidays, and the two-family rooms are big enough to have all the family together for that special gathering. This home is located just minutes from the downtown square in Hallettsville. It is located on .7580 acres. The well- manicured lawn has large pecan and oak trees along with crepe myrtles. There is covered parking, with a detached two car garage. The attic is easily accessible and able to use for storage. This nice home will not be on the market long.

For open house information, contact Chip Bubela, Team Bubela Real Estate at 512-308-6696

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxGDL_0dXYyfwW00

1641 North Texana Street, Hallettsville, 77964

3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,461 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Located on Texana Street in Hallettsville just north of the intersection of Hwy 90A/Hwy 77 & 16 miles south of Schulenburg I-10 Exit 674, this property could be used for COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL use. Hallettsville is the county seat of Lavaca County with 2,550+/- residents & its small town hospitality makes you feel right at home. The property features 209.47' of highly visible road frontage & includes a 1,461+/- sqft home that has most recently been used for office space, containing 3 rooms, half bathroom, kitchen & attached converted garage that includes two full bathrooms. Close proximity to Credit Union, Pizza Hut, Hotel Texas, Lavaca Medical Center, Walmart, Tractor Supply, Morton's Convenience Store, Brookshire Brothers, Los Cabos San Lucas Mexican Grill, RV Park & other businesses. Situated 82 miles from Katy, 46 miles from Victoria, 95 miles from Austin & 119 miles from San Antonio. Call for additional info or to schedule an appointment to view. Tri-County Realty, LLC will gladly co-broker with Buyer's Agent making initial contact & present at all property showings. Surveyed August 2019.

For open house information, contact Gary Helmcamp, Tri-County Realty, LLC at 979-725-6006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlNod_0dXYyfwW00

W. Fairwinds Street, Hallettsville, 77964

5 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,726 Square Feet | Built in 1940

