Take a look at these homes on the Bailey market now

(Bailey, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bailey than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

217 N Hill Drive, Bailey, 80421 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,020 Square Feet | Built in 2003

One of a kind property that is 6000+ total sq ft and located just 35 minutes from the DTC. Top of the world views just one mile off of HWY 285. This fabulous True log compound sits on over 6 hillside acres, and includes a sports court built into the hillside. When reaching the front door off the deck the 180 degree views surround you are awe inspiring. The grand entry with custom lighting and slate floors greet you as you enter, quickly you will see into the grand hall which has 30 ft ceilings and a 10ft custom chandelier and huge mossrock fireplace. This room has floor to ceiling windows that look upon the valley and the 2100 sq ft waparound deck. The well appointed kitchen sits in the back of the home however it looks out to the same views. The large kitchen has a gas cooktop, double ovens and granite counters. The formal dining space adjoins the kitchen and has a custom stained glass piece as well as the same slate floors as in the great room. There is a main level master that also walks out in two places and shares the same awe inspiring view as the great room. There is a large shower and tub in the private master bath. There was a loft added above the bath for a private office space. At the other end of the house are 2 more large bedrooms and a 3/4 bath as well as a laundry area. There is an enormous loft space above some of the great room as well as an additional bedroom with adjoining bath. There is a large unfinished space in the basement that has a 19ft swimspa included with the sale. The basement also has a 3/4 bath and access to the 4 car tuck under garage. If you want views this property has almost 360 unspoiled views - and are truly amazing.

243 Hi Meadow Dr, Bailey, 80421 3 Beds 1 Bath | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Now is your opportunity to own your personal piece of the mountains! This cozy home offers three bedrooms and two baths with a wrap-around porch where you can enjoy all of the offerings of nature! This property sits atop a piece of land that has incredible and majestic views in both the front and rear of the home, and that will never change! Use the attached shed for storage and keep the car under the carport - the gas fireplace will keep you nice and toasty in the winter and this home has been set up to be used as an AirBNB or VRBO as well. Use it for yourself or investment property.

1490 Nova Road, Pine, 80470 4 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1979

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! The best horse property in Woodside! 2 pastures! 4.66 acres! Incredible views of Lion’s head and surrounding mountains, plus your own 4.66 acres of pasture and trees just outside. Voluntary HOA is $30 a year, and includes access to the Equestrian center – right next door. Ideal accommodation for 2 horses! Huge raised ranch home – over 3,000 sq ft on one floor – with an additional 2,000 in the unfinished basement - perfect for a workshop. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – plus a library, and 3 family rooms - all on one level. Bosch refrigerator and dishwasher. The kitchen is an entertainer’s dream with two sinks, two cooktops, and double wall ovens. Updated master bath with new vanity, commode and all new shower. Hall bath has been completely redone as well. Interior has new solid Alder doors and hardware. The library and hobby room feature Alder baseboards, door trim and crown moulding as well as beetle kill Pine on the walls. All new exterior doors, and several new all wood double pane windows. Stay toasty warm all winter with 5 different fireplaces/pellet stoves/wood burners PLUS hot water baseboard heat. Don't worry about ice with the heated front walkway! This house is perfect for horses with 2 different pastures (one planted with brome.) A place for everything with 4 outbuildings and a chicken coop! Fenced garden area with a greenhouse and raised beds. 3 car tandem garage with tons of storage. Instant (Tankless) water heater. French doors lead out to various decks and sun rooms – enjoy the views and watch every season change from your little slice of heaven. Woodside is close to everything - easy access to the city, hiking, fishing, skiing. It's the ideal location for your next adventure. Home has too many amenities to mention, please see the attached document with additional information, and please visit the HOA website to learn more about this amazing community.

