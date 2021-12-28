ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, GA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lincolnton

Lincolnton Bulletin
Lincolnton Bulletin
 1 day ago

(Lincolnton, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lincolnton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcHRn_0dXYyNFY00

1218 Wells Creek Drive, Lincolnton, 30817

4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Lake Front 4/bed,3/bath home in Lincolnton on Clarks Hill/Thurmond Lake w/big lake views. Take the gated entrance & concrete drive down to home w/well kept yard. Peaceful wooded lot with a short walk down to the lake, sits a single slip covered dock, boat lift w/power in a serene cove. Inside features dining rm w/fireplace off the kitchen, Spacious Great rm w/abundant natural lighting and gorgeous views of the lake, as well as access to the back deck making entertaining easy & of course more views. A family rm with a sunk in area & a round retro style fireplace. 2 guest rms, full bath and laundry rm on one side of home, a full ensuite off the dining rm area. Owner suite on opposite side of home w/ more views of the water & a full bath. Take the short walk down the concrete path to the water. Carport remains with home. Conveniently located in South Lincolnton, making for easy travel into town.

For open house information, contact JOHN DEFOOR, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-474574)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iaSp_0dXYyNFY00

1041 West Lake Drive, Lincolnton, 30817

5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 3,455 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Incredible home with 3 large living areas and 5 beds/3 baths. The kitchen features stainless appliances with an area for a breakfast table. One of the living spaces is on the front of the home. It has new carpet, 3 skylights, and a wood burning stove with an office adjacent to it. The master bath has a double vanity with dressing table, separate shower, jacuzzi, and a huge walk in closet. 3 of the other 4 bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a covered outside living space that features a hot tub, fire table, and a Koi pond. A boat dock/slip (1/2 mile away) is included. Neighborhood amenities include a beautiful recreation area called, The Point, and 3 boat ramps. Convenient to Augusta & Rocky Branch Golf course.

For open house information, contact CLAY TURNER, TURNER REALTY at 706-359-3930

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-464568)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWF8I_0dXYyNFY00

1495 Pleasant View Circle, Lincolnton, 30817

4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LAKE FRONT HOME with DEEP WATER DOCK. The main home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The additional detached living space has kitchenette, living room, bedroom, and bath. 35x10 screened in porch. 30x30 garage with 2 garage doors. This home is located in the waterfront community of Pleasant View Estates. There is no HOA, but there is a community organization for maintaining boat ramps and common areas. There is an $75/year fee. Community has 3 private boat ramps. High speed fiber available. Permit has been issued for underbrushing and removal of downed tree at dock. This is a mobile home.

For open house information, contact SANDY BUTLER, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-473127)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yx2Bg_0dXYyNFY00

1775 Comanche Circle, Lincolnton, 30817

4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,691 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This custom built log cabin home is situated waterfront on beautiful Clarks Hill Lake. When you enter this home you are drawn to the vaulted ceilings and beautiful stacked stone fireplace. The great-room and kitchen are an open floor concept. The master suite is located on main. Take the spiral stairs where you will find BR2 and BR3. Walk through the loft, across the balcony and, you will find the bonus room and BR4 with deck. A double garage is attached with work shop space. One side of the garage is large enough for camper parking. This home features ample deck space and a patio with outdoor kitchen. Just a short walk to the dock with power. This is an established vacation rental producing property. The home comes furnished with a few exceptions.

For open house information, contact BOBBY TIMMERMAN, BLANCHARD & CALHOUN-EVANS at 706-868-1000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-471106)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincolnton, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Local
Georgia Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Housing List#Ga#The Water
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lincolnton Bulletin

Lincolnton Bulletin

Lincolnton, GA
39
Followers
311
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy