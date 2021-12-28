Take a look at these homes for sale in Lincolnton

(Lincolnton, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lincolnton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1218 Wells Creek Drive, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Lake Front 4/bed,3/bath home in Lincolnton on Clarks Hill/Thurmond Lake w/big lake views. Take the gated entrance & concrete drive down to home w/well kept yard. Peaceful wooded lot with a short walk down to the lake, sits a single slip covered dock, boat lift w/power in a serene cove. Inside features dining rm w/fireplace off the kitchen, Spacious Great rm w/abundant natural lighting and gorgeous views of the lake, as well as access to the back deck making entertaining easy & of course more views. A family rm with a sunk in area & a round retro style fireplace. 2 guest rms, full bath and laundry rm on one side of home, a full ensuite off the dining rm area. Owner suite on opposite side of home w/ more views of the water & a full bath. Take the short walk down the concrete path to the water. Carport remains with home. Conveniently located in South Lincolnton, making for easy travel into town.

For open house information, contact JOHN DEFOOR, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

1041 West Lake Drive, Lincolnton, 30817 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 3,455 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Incredible home with 3 large living areas and 5 beds/3 baths. The kitchen features stainless appliances with an area for a breakfast table. One of the living spaces is on the front of the home. It has new carpet, 3 skylights, and a wood burning stove with an office adjacent to it. The master bath has a double vanity with dressing table, separate shower, jacuzzi, and a huge walk in closet. 3 of the other 4 bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a covered outside living space that features a hot tub, fire table, and a Koi pond. A boat dock/slip (1/2 mile away) is included. Neighborhood amenities include a beautiful recreation area called, The Point, and 3 boat ramps. Convenient to Augusta & Rocky Branch Golf course.

For open house information, contact CLAY TURNER, TURNER REALTY at 706-359-3930

1495 Pleasant View Circle, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LAKE FRONT HOME with DEEP WATER DOCK. The main home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The additional detached living space has kitchenette, living room, bedroom, and bath. 35x10 screened in porch. 30x30 garage with 2 garage doors. This home is located in the waterfront community of Pleasant View Estates. There is no HOA, but there is a community organization for maintaining boat ramps and common areas. There is an $75/year fee. Community has 3 private boat ramps. High speed fiber available. Permit has been issued for underbrushing and removal of downed tree at dock. This is a mobile home.

For open house information, contact SANDY BUTLER, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

1775 Comanche Circle, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,691 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This custom built log cabin home is situated waterfront on beautiful Clarks Hill Lake. When you enter this home you are drawn to the vaulted ceilings and beautiful stacked stone fireplace. The great-room and kitchen are an open floor concept. The master suite is located on main. Take the spiral stairs where you will find BR2 and BR3. Walk through the loft, across the balcony and, you will find the bonus room and BR4 with deck. A double garage is attached with work shop space. One side of the garage is large enough for camper parking. This home features ample deck space and a patio with outdoor kitchen. Just a short walk to the dock with power. This is an established vacation rental producing property. The home comes furnished with a few exceptions.

For open house information, contact BOBBY TIMMERMAN, BLANCHARD & CALHOUN-EVANS at 706-868-1000