Single-family homes for sale in Lake City

Take a look at these Lake City listings:

3250 Wild Turkey Lane, Red Wing, 55066 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,872 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Located on 12 wooded acres, this large open style walk-out ranch home has it all. With 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 fireplaces, a large deck, newly updated kitchen and even a large stand alone shop you won't be lacking anything.

For open house information, contact Jackson Raygor, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

1740 W 7Th Street, Red Wing, 55066 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1930

2020: New roof on house and garage. 2021: Newly finished oak floors. New kitchen countertop. New Stainless Steel Appliances. New black iron railings & mailbox at front steps. Great Location in the Old Fairgrounds neighborhood. Walking distance to downtown and grocery store. Potential for 4th bedroom in lower level. Private fenced in backyard with nice deck, well maintained and extremely clean. Large maple tree trimmed yearly to maintain a healthy tree.

For open house information, contact Rebecca McCaughtry, Coldwell Banker Nybo & Assoc at 651-388-6756

203 S 7Th Street, Lake City, 55041 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Beautiful woodwork & hardwood floors. Large kitchen with nice cabinetry. Well cared for home with vinyl siding. Den or Living Room on Main floor could be a bedroom if needed, just add doors. Updated 3/4 bath on Main level. 3 Bedrooms up and a full bath. Updated appliances, newer furnace & air conditioner Large yard. 1 Car Det. Garage with Room to add to.

For open house information, contact Sonda Featherstone, Featherstone Real Estate, LLC at 651-345-7577

2710 Ridgeview Drive, Red Wing, 55066 2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,210 | Single Family Residence | 1,313 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The “Bridgeport Senior” is our detached townhome built on a walk out basement. This home is loaded with options and upgrades! The main level includes an open concept floor plan with 1313 square feet, vaulted kitchen/dining/living room with gorgeous floor to ceiling Ledgstone fireplace, 2 bedrooms/2 baths, 16x5 maintenance free deck, upgraded white painted birch cabinetry w/soft close doors, granite countertops, center island workspace w/ deep pan drawers and recycle center, built in pantry, above/below cabinet lighting, main floor laundry w/wall to wall cabinetry, white enameled woodwork, insulated garage, concrete drive, garage door opener and more! Finish the basement to add 852 square feet inc 3rd bedroom. full bath, family room and den/flex room. Other lots and plans available. We accept purchase agreements subject to the sale of your home! OPEN SAME HOURS AS OUR MODEL HOME LOCATED AT 1148 HEWITT BLVD SATURDAY & SUNDAY NOON TO 3 PM. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY IS AVAILABLE !!!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Merwin-Smith, Realty Group LLC at 763-432-7640