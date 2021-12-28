Townhomes of New River: See what’s on the market

(NEW RIVER, AZ) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of New River’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

3045 W Sand Flower Drive, Phoenix, 85086 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Townhouse | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to Tramonto! This was the former model home and has tons of upgrades. Master bedroom, laundry, and garage are all on the lower level. Plenty of storage under the staircase and two feet of extra space on each side of the garage with epoxy flooring. Once upstairs you will find hard wood floors throughout the main living area and a beautiful kitchen with 42'' cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, and tons of natural light. Close access to the I17, with tons of shopping and entertainment.

42424 N Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem, 85086 2 Beds 2 Baths | $343,000 | Townhouse | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautifully remodeled second floor townhouse with hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Large kitchen features extended island, SS appliances, Kitchen Aid stove, SS dual dishwasher, maple cabinets, adorable pendant lights, and huge walk-in pantry! SS Asko stacked washer dryer off kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms. Spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet. Single bay private garage parking and additional parking space in front. Light bright floor plan and centrally located in the heart of Anthem Parkside. The Villas are a gated community with a gorgeous pool and work out facility. Awesome Anthem amenities: Community Park featuring catch-release lake fishing, play parks, skate park, outdoor hockey, tennis, bocce ball, soccer, basketball and more!

School House Road, North Of Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, 85331 3 Beds 3 Baths | $755,990 | Townhouse | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in None

Stylish gourmet kitchen with expansive island & corner pantry. Sizable great room with easy access to covered patio. Owner's suite with large walk-in closet and luxury bath. Versatileden, perfect for a home office or library. Dramatic volume ceilings for a touch of elegance. Wonderful covered patio for easy relaxing outdoors.

2150 W Alameda Road, Phoenix, 85085 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 1,479 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Excellent Shape Townhouse in the Highly Desirable Gated Community of Villagio at Happy Valley! This beautiful move-in ready Tri-level townhome is a Rare Poolside Unit with relaxing views of the Sparkling Pool/Spa & community area right off of your balcony. The popular 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Floor Plan features a Spacious Open Living Concept with a Large Kitchen and Island w/counter seating, Granite Countertops, Black Appliances, a Spacious Dining Area & Living Room, along with a half bath & Balcony on the 2nd Floor. Walk up to the 3rd Floor which features 3 Generously Sized Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. Close to Norterra shopping, Union Park and easy freeway access! Schedule your showing today because this unit will not last long!

