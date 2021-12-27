Is It Inevitable That We Will Experience Pain Due to Growing Old?

Lower back pain is the most widespread musculoskeletal problem in the population, with a huge economic and social impact. According to data for 2017, years of living with disability due to lower back pain have increased by more than 50% since 1990, especially in low- and middle-income countries. In addition, it is the main cause of employee absenteeism, and the difficulty of establishing a clear diagnosis limits treatment options, which usually focus on the pain treatment, without being able to propose possibilities for curing the problem. As a result, people suffering with chronic low back pain are often greatly misunderstood. The difficulty for health professionals is that there are many causes of low back pain and they are difficult to identify. Degeneration of the lumbar intervertebral discs usually causes more than a third of low back pain. While a better understanding of this degeneration can bring great benefits to the treatment and management of the disease, the degeneration of the lumbar intervertebral discs is highly multifactorial and the mechanisms are poorly understood, despite advances in experimental and clinical research.

