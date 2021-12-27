ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Inevitable That We Will Experience Pain Due to Growing Old?

By Lynn Perkes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking back on my years as a youth, I remember seeing my grandparents and then later my older parents “moving slow” and “complaining of pain” and just associated that with aging – they are old and therefore that is why they move slow and have aches and...

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
Over half of people with multiple long-term conditions experience chronic pain

People with multimorbidity—two or more long-term health conditions—showed a greater association with chronic pain, according to a new study. The new research—from the University of Glasgow and published in the Journal of Multimorbidity and Comorbidity—represents the first study of the prevalence of chronic pain in people with a broad range of long-term conditions and different levels of multimorbidity.
Exploring How ADHD Medications Work

ADHD medications work on brain chemistry to relieve symptoms in children and adults. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common condition in children and adults. Symptoms often include:. an inability to focus. persistent inattention. hyperactivity. impulsive behavior. Medications for ADHD help manage these symptoms by affecting the levels of...
Can we unlearn pain? Helping make sense of chronic pain

Outwit, outplay, outlast. Just like the motto on television show Survivor, a three-pronged approach to learning about pain could improve the lives of people experiencing chronic pain, according to new research from the University of South Australia. Conducted by UniSA Ph.D. candidate and 2021 Australian Survivor champion, Hayley Leake, the...
Zachary Child: Back, leg pain due to spinal stenosis

Spinal stenosis is a very common, but potentially debilitating, condition. Stenosis is a generic medical term for narrowing. Stenosis in your heart's blood vessels can lead to a heart attack. Stenosis in your esophagus can lead to choking, in addition to other instances in the human body. Spinal stenosis occurs when your spinal canal narrows and puts pressure on the nerves which travel through the spine, resulting in back and leg pain, numbness or tingling.
The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
Stomach Ulcer Symptoms

There are a variety of stomach ulcer symptoms, which can vary from person to person. Common symptoms include:. In some cases, people with stomach ulcers may also experience changes in their bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation. Additionally, if the ulcer is bleeding, signs of blood in the stool or vomit may be present. Occasionally, people with stomach ulcers may also have a fever.
What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?. The best treatment for high blood pressure is to take daily medication, eat a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid salt, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly. Some people may benefit from weight loss if they are overweight or obese.
Alzheimer’s trigger discovered? Disease mutations impact how brain cells produce energy, study finds

(StudyFinds) – Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy. A team from the University of Adelaide […]
This Simple 10-Minute Test Could Spot Early Signs of Dementia

When it comes to cognitive diseases, early detection is key. Knowing what you’re dealing with sooner, rather than later, allows health care providers time to create a treatment plan and consider interventions that could slow the progression of the condition. Often though, it’s difficult to determine whether potential initial symptoms are indicative of a problem, or nothing to worry about. (Who among us hasn’t put their reading glasses in the refrigerator, or called their spouse by the dog’s name?) That’s why a new test that can show early signs of cognitive decline in just 10-15 minutes, potentially leading to a more timely diagnosis of dementia, Alzheimer’s and other disorders, is such good news.
Dear Doctor: Does edible cannabis increase risk of blood clots or strokes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old male and consider myself active and healthy despite my health history for the past seven years. I suffer from Crohn’s disease and primary sclerosing cholangitis. In July 2019 I was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, and in July of 2020 I had a stroke, treated in a timely manner with TPA. I have no residual effects from the stroke. I will, about two to three times a month, take an edible cannabis to help me sleep or deal with a Crohn’s episode. My primary care provider does not like me taking any edible cannabis, as he says it is proven to lead to strokes and blood clots. What are your thoughts on edible cannabis leading to strokes or blood clots? -- B.G.
Are your ears ringing?

It may happen one day. You are sitting at the table enjoying breakfast and you notice a humming sound or other noises in one or both of your ears. Often referred to as “ringing in the ears,” the medical term for this condition is tinnitus. The noises, which may sound like hissing, clicking, roaring, buzzing or humming, may fluctuate in pitch. They may be mild and manageable or invasive enough to impact a person’s quality of life. In addition, the sounds may vary in frequency — from intermittently occurring to being continuously present.
Another step forward in the fight against lower back pain: Integrating experiments and computational methods

Lower back pain is the most widespread musculoskeletal problem in the population, with a huge economic and social impact. According to data for 2017, years of living with disability due to lower back pain have increased by more than 50% since 1990, especially in low- and middle-income countries. In addition, it is the main cause of employee absenteeism, and the difficulty of establishing a clear diagnosis limits treatment options, which usually focus on the pain treatment, without being able to propose possibilities for curing the problem. As a result, people suffering with chronic low back pain are often greatly misunderstood. The difficulty for health professionals is that there are many causes of low back pain and they are difficult to identify. Degeneration of the lumbar intervertebral discs usually causes more than a third of low back pain. While a better understanding of this degeneration can bring great benefits to the treatment and management of the disease, the degeneration of the lumbar intervertebral discs is highly multifactorial and the mechanisms are poorly understood, despite advances in experimental and clinical research.
