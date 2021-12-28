House-hunt Crescent City: What’s on the market

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

719 Randolph St, Crescent City, 32112 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,457 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Ready to own your own slice of Florida paradise? Must see recently updated 1935 home on 4.80 acres on small private lake Argenta. Beautiful landscaping, mostly cleared, water fountain, citrus trees, and utility shed. Dedicated laundry, updated kitchen granite counters, copper sink, pantry, side deck off kitchen. Main bed downstairs, 2 bed upstairs, unfinished attic space. Owners kept some original features that you have to see to appreciate. Newly built dock and a gravel boat ramp for you to put in your water craft, ONLY dock and ramp on lake. Great for fishing or relaxing. If you ever dreamed about sitting on your back deck watching the sun set over the water, or if you ever thought of investing in a vacation rental home, then come check out this property, possibilities are endless.

105 Palm Ln, Crescent City, 32112 2 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 986 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Own your own piece of beautiful Lake Crescent. This 2.43 acre lakefront property could be your dream location. This amazing lot is totally cleared and ready for your vision. As an added bonus, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional style home sits on the property. This one of a kind property also comes with TWO additional lots that are included in this package. Lots are on lake View Trail and Paradise Lane. A complete land review has been done by Putnam County and is attached to this listing. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own your piece of Lake Crescent!

519 Jack Ln, Satsuma, 32189 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,753 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful canal front home, very close to Dunns creek just off the St Johns river. Open concept 3/2 with great floor plan and all new ceramic tile installed throughout. New carpet in two bedrooms.Large 9 foot ceilings with new ceiling fans installed in the last 6 months. Baseboards throughout the home. French doors lead to the fenced in backyard. Home was built up on a bluff so no need to worry about water run off. Great family area, very quiet and peaceful with a navigable canal. Bulkhead is already in place. Storage shed conveys.Front porch is ready for a new family to come enjoy. Very convenient commute to 207, Gainesville, Jacksonville or St Augustine.

101 Plantation Pines Dr, Georgetown, 32139 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautiful log home in rural Central Florida. Selling property as-is. Walls are all log inside and out. Must see to appreciate. Includes a two-car garage.

