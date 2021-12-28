Single-family homes for sale in Beaver Dam

(BEAVER DAM, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

If you’re Beaver Dam-curious, take a look at these listings today:

211 Ferry Street, Rochester, 42273 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Cute 3 bedroom 1 and half bath approximately 1392 sq. ft. on 2 acres with a detached garage. Garden space, gazebo with fan and electric. Conveniently located close to the Rochester Ferry and the Rochester Ball Park. Call Today for a showing! Sold As Is

331 Us 231 South, Beaver Dam, 42320 3 Beds 1 Bath | $137,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out his newly renovated 3 bed/1 bath home with an endless list of upgrades! This home sits on a .50 acre lot, and features all new LVT throughout, new windows, subway tiled backsplash, updated kitchen appliances, much more! Location, Location, Location! With less than a 45 minute drive to Bowling Green, Madisonville, Owensboro, and Leitchfield this home promises convenience. Book your showing today to see this beautiful home!

1938 Flint Springs Road, Cromwell, 42333 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for some peace and quiet? This 3 Bedroom 2 full bath 1,680 Square Ft. home is located at 1938 Flint Springs Road, Cromwell, KY. This home sits on approximately 3.5 acres and has a 30x40 shop to go with it!! This is one everybody is looking for and you don't want to miss! Give me a call to set your viewing today, this one wont last long! Priced to sell at only $142,500!

406 Graham School Road, Cromwell, 42333 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Ready to start your own mini farm? This property features 2.5 acres with a stream cutting through the property. The home features 3 bed 1.5 baths renovated throughout with a detached two car garage. Brand New GE glass top, Samsung stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher as well as a brand new Coleman HVAC unit installed this year. Located close by I-165 parkway.

