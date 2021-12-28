Single-family homes for sale in Beaver Dam

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BEAVER DAM, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Beaver Dam-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJFus_0dXYxRV100

211 Ferry Street, Rochester, 42273

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Cute 3 bedroom 1 and half bath approximately 1392 sq. ft. on 2 acres with a detached garage. Garden space, gazebo with fan and electric. Conveniently located close to the Rochester Ferry and the Rochester Ball Park. Call Today for a showing! Sold As Is

For open house information, contact Natasha Givens, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20214617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eJyu_0dXYxRV100

331 Us 231 South, Beaver Dam, 42320

3 Beds 1 Bath | $137,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out his newly renovated 3 bed/1 bath home with an endless list of upgrades! This home sits on a .50 acre lot, and features all new LVT throughout, new windows, subway tiled backsplash, updated kitchen appliances, much more! Location, Location, Location! With less than a 45 minute drive to Bowling Green, Madisonville, Owensboro, and Leitchfield this home promises convenience. Book your showing today to see this beautiful home!

For open house information, contact THE HARRIS JARBOE GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS ELITE at 270-685-3705

Copyright © 2021 Greater Owensboro Realtor® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSKY-83160)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnIZz_0dXYxRV100

1938 Flint Springs Road, Cromwell, 42333

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for some peace and quiet? This 3 Bedroom 2 full bath 1,680 Square Ft. home is located at 1938 Flint Springs Road, Cromwell, KY. This home sits on approximately 3.5 acres and has a 30x40 shop to go with it!! This is one everybody is looking for and you don't want to miss! Give me a call to set your viewing today, this one wont last long! Priced to sell at only $142,500!

For open house information, contact Gatlin Barnes, Five Star Realty at 270-298-4674

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11029048)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iINHt_0dXYxRV100

406 Graham School Road, Cromwell, 42333

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Ready to start your own mini farm? This property features 2.5 acres with a stream cutting through the property. The home features 3 bed 1.5 baths renovated throughout with a detached two car garage. Brand New GE glass top, Samsung stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher as well as a brand new Coleman HVAC unit installed this year. Located close by I-165 parkway.

For open house information, contact Susan Burtoft, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20215320)

