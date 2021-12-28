Top homes for sale in Ironwood

(Ironwood, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ironwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

12644N S Carey, Hurley, 54534 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in None

Quiet setting! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a nice neighborhood in the Town of Carey. On the main level you have a mud room, kitchen with ample cabinet and counter top space, large dining area, step down living room, office/den, main floor bath, and another bonus room. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and closets and a full bath. One car attached garage with a work shop area. Nice private yard with lots of rock gardens, apple trees, and a small pond.

732 Pabst St E, Ironwood, 49938 4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1910

4BR/1.5BA Ironwood home in a convenient family location! Less than a block from Luther Wright K-12 school, downtown and shopping are right there. This home features a nice sized living room, separate dining room area, large kitchen, and a newly added half bath downstairs. Upstairs, you'll find an updated full bathroom and four large bedrooms ensuring room for the entire family. A full unfinished basement is downstairs and outside there is a large covered deck for relaxing and a roomy backyard with a shed. This home has tons of potential and is priced right--come see today!

201 Bonnie, Ironwood, 49938 3 Beds 1 Bath | $61,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Great Location! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near Walmart, Country Club Golf Course, the ATV/Snowmobile trail and the new Iron Belle non-motorized trail. A lot of the bigger items have already been done for you. Newer windows, furnace and hot water tank. Just waiting for you to add your own personal touch on the interior. With some TLC this home has great potential.

N10529 Cedar, Ironwood, 49938 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WOW! Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on 1.80 Acres in Bessemer Township. Nice mud room area when you enter the house equipped with a closet. Beautiful custom kitchen with wine holders, new stainless steel appliances, travertine tile that runs through the attached dining area. Living room with a new stone fireplace and built-ins. Standard ceilings converted into cathedral ceilings with custom wood work. Laundry room on the main level. 2 full bathrooms, one with a jet tub and subway tile and the other has a beautiful walk-in tile shower. New insulation, drywall, windows, roof, plumbing and much more. This house has an attached garage plus an additional 32x24 detached garage.

