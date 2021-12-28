ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironwood, MI

Top homes for sale in Ironwood

Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 1 day ago

(Ironwood, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ironwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uf8PO_0dXYxQcI00

12644N S Carey, Hurley, 54534

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in None

Quiet setting! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a nice neighborhood in the Town of Carey. On the main level you have a mud room, kitchen with ample cabinet and counter top space, large dining area, step down living room, office/den, main floor bath, and another bonus room. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and closets and a full bath. One car attached garage with a work shop area. Nice private yard with lots of rock gardens, apple trees, and a small pond.

For open house information, contact TRACY AMUNDSON, ZAK'S REALTY at 906-932-2688

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1130485)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiEuj_0dXYxQcI00

732 Pabst St E, Ironwood, 49938

4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1910

4BR/1.5BA Ironwood home in a convenient family location! Less than a block from Luther Wright K-12 school, downtown and shopping are right there. This home features a nice sized living room, separate dining room area, large kitchen, and a newly added half bath downstairs. Upstairs, you'll find an updated full bathroom and four large bedrooms ensuring room for the entire family. A full unfinished basement is downstairs and outside there is a large covered deck for relaxing and a roomy backyard with a shed. This home has tons of potential and is priced right--come see today!

For open house information, contact ANDREW HARRIS, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY - MW at 715-543-8900

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192949)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hm0b7_0dXYxQcI00

201 Bonnie, Ironwood, 49938

3 Beds 1 Bath | $61,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Great Location! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near Walmart, Country Club Golf Course, the ATV/Snowmobile trail and the new Iron Belle non-motorized trail. A lot of the bigger items have already been done for you. Newer windows, furnace and hot water tank. Just waiting for you to add your own personal touch on the interior. With some TLC this home has great potential.

For open house information, contact TRACY AMUNDSON, ZAK'S REALTY at 906-932-2688

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1130835)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ufvn_0dXYxQcI00

N10529 Cedar, Ironwood, 49938

3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WOW! Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on 1.80 Acres in Bessemer Township. Nice mud room area when you enter the house equipped with a closet. Beautiful custom kitchen with wine holders, new stainless steel appliances, travertine tile that runs through the attached dining area. Living room with a new stone fireplace and built-ins. Standard ceilings converted into cathedral ceilings with custom wood work. Laundry room on the main level. 2 full bathrooms, one with a jet tub and subway tile and the other has a beautiful walk-in tile shower. New insulation, drywall, windows, roof, plumbing and much more. This house has an attached garage plus an additional 32x24 detached garage.

For open house information, contact TRACY AMUNDSON, ZAK'S REALTY at 906-932-2688

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129470)

See more property details

Comments / 0

