Yerington, NV

These houses are for sale in Yerington

Yerington Updates
 1 day ago

(YERINGTON, NV) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Yerington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ddSr_0dXYxPjZ00

514 N Oregon St., Yerington, 89447

2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Embrace this quiet, open space and make it your forever home.

For open house information, contact Amber Vasquez, Keller Williams Sierra Nevada at 775-287-6574

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGVAW_0dXYxPjZ00

10 Cardon Ln, Yerington, 89447

9 Beds 5 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,559 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Front house is 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms(A portion is in the re-finishing process to include 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms). The house in back is 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Alex Sciarrotta, Coldwell Banker Select RE M at 775-782-7111

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNVKK_0dXYxPjZ00

475 Pete Henrichs, Yerington, 89447

5 Beds 3 Baths | $716,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,950 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a loft, great for an office space. The larger master bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as a regular closet with mirrored wardrobe doors. This room also has a beautiful brick fireplace. There's also a finished attic for an amazing amount of storage space. Up in the attic is also a whole house fan for the warm summers. The linen closet on this floor is huge too! Downstairs, from the main level is a fully finished basement, two bedrooms, two living areas, a couple more storage closets, as well as two egress windows that go into the sunroom for safety. There is also an unfinished room intended for a bathroom. There is also a water heater on this floor. Did we mention this home has a ton of storage! This home also has an attached 3 car garage with built in storage cabinets and washer and dryer area. Outside of the home is a stick built fully finished workshop with windows and hook up for a wood burning stove. There is also a 120 gal water tank at the ready. This building is just under 2000 sq ft! All your toys will fit as well as a ton of work space for a man cave. You can drive to the California border in just 45 minutes, or you can be in beautiful Lake Tahoe in 90 minutes! This is a classic Nevada house and area where you are not "Fenced In" as the jingle says...A great family home...if you'd like some additional acreage with this home we have 6 contiguous acres for sale also.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Scott, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno at 775-688-4000

