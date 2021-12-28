ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amery, WI

House hunt Amery: See what’s on the market now

 1 day ago

(Amery, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Amery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1189 150Th Avenue, Apple River Twp, 54810

2 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Here is your country "get away". 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1900 square foot home ready for your touches with another 1,600 square feet in the lower level to finish off. Home sits on 4 acres with more surrounding land available for purchase (up to 21 acres total). Every room has a tremendous amount of natural light beaming in. There is a large pole shed on the property as well that holds 2 walk in coolers which can used as it was or turned into a heated workshop. Don't miss out on this one as when you're out there you can't but appreciate how quiet it is.

48 Barron Dunn Avenue, Clear Lake, 54005

1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 336 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Affordable hunting camp or recreational property! This 14x24 studio cabin is on 2 acres near ATV/snowmobile trails and Thatcher Park in a quiet country setting. Included with this property are two 2-car garage/pole sheds each 24x32, one has an attached 10' lean-to, and a garden shed. This cozy cabin features a living area, kitchen, and bathroom, appliances/furnishings included. Beautiful hardwood floors, porcelain tile add to this cabin character making it a must see!!

128 Maple Street, Turtle Lake, 54889

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Updates galore! You're going to love this 3 bed, 2 bath home with 3 season porch, beautiful living room with newly installed gas fireplace and original woodwork throughout! Updates include: kitchen remodel, main floor bath remodel with huge walk in shower, newer roof (2 years) siding an exterior doors (3 years) updated lighting, walls re-plastered, and freshly painted! This home will not disappoint! Schedule your tour today!

130 206Th Street, Star Prairie, 54026

2 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Beautiful home located on Cedar lake. This home has one level living with new paint and flooring. Bright and open with lots of room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an amazing view of the lake. You will also find a large living room, family room and room for storage. Outdoors you will find a two car detached garage, storage shed, 80 feet of shoreline and a dock for your water toys. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to own a home on the coveted Cedar Lake.

