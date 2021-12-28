ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Carragher picks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as his best summer signing in the Premier League, as pundit hails stopper's 'character' and his 'big impact' after impressive start to life at the club

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Jamie Carragher has chosen Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as his summer signing of the season in the Premier League, and hailed his exuberant 'character'.

Ramsdale arrived at the club in the summer, and instantly became Mikel Arteta's first-choice option between the sticks before dazzling supporters with his displays.

With nine clean sheets from 16 top-flight games this campaign, the acrobatic stopper has gone from strength to strength at the Emirates.

Jamie Carragher picked Aaron Ramsdale as his Premier League summer signing of the season

And his performances have been recognised by Sky Sports pundit Carragher, and admitted he has been 'surprised' by Ramsdale's heroics after the £30million move.

'I went for Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me,' said Carragher on Monday Night Football.

'When they brought him in, I thought they were bringing him in as backup, and almost bringing him in because he was an English player, for the quota.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher praised Ramsdale's 'character' and his 'big impact' at his club

'He hadn't impressed me in his Premier League time at Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

'It's not just the saves he's made, he's a personality, he's a character.

'I just think he's got a presence about him that I didn't see that he had, and I think he's had a big impact on the team.'

Ramsdale enjoyed another shut-out in Arsenal's 5-0 victory at Norwich, and was also praised by the club's faithful for his wild celebrations in the win against Leeds.

Ramsdale has nine clean sheets in the top-flight this season and is impressing supporters

The 23-year-old has previously played for Sheffield United and Bournemouth, and returned to Bramall Lane before his current club came calling last August.

Carragher and Neville picked eight of the same players in their Premier League team of the season during their traditional mid-season awards last night, meanwhile.

They concurred over awards for Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola, but disagreed on the final three players in their respective sides.

The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Brighton on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea look to pick up another three points to stay in the Premier League title race ahead of a crucial head-to-head match with Liverpool on Sunday.Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge for their final match of a historic 2021.LIVE: Chelsea vs Brighton - Latest updates After triumphing in the Champions League, Tuchel is attempting to gain some consistency and push City much close in the title race.A win over Aston Villa and the return to form of Romelu Lukaku could give the Blues a shot of their first title since 2017.Here’s all you need to know ahead of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It starts up front... and you can speak about the No 10s': Forwards Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are pinpointed by Ralf Rangnick among Manchester United's 'problems', as the interim boss bemoans a lack of progress

Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United have not made as much progress as he would have liked in his first month as interim manager. Rangnick took over from caretaker boss Michael Carrick in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking and is unbeaten in his first four games. However, after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow live reaction after Liverpool dropped three points in the Premier League title race as a depleted Leicester side held on to secure a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.Mohamed Salah saw a first-half penalty saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the Premier League’s top scorer hitting the top of the bar with the rebound. Schmeichel denied Salah for a second time with a stunning stop from the angle, as Liverpool went into the break frustrated.Sadio Mane missed a further chance after half time when he was played through on goal by Diogo Jota, before Leicester punished Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points again, when they face Leicester City on Tuesday night.The Reds have only two more games with the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available to them, before the trio head off for Africa Cup of Nations duty.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueLeicester are similarly set to be without Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi across the same period after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire blames Covid break for sloppy Manchester United performance at Newcastle

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle.The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.It was their first outing for 16 days after a coronavirus outbreak which prompted the club to close their Carrington training complex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
