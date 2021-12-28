Take a look at these homes on the Stigler market now

(Stigler, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stigler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

30076 State Highway 9, Keota, 74941 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautiful home sitting on 12 acres. Three bedroom, 2 bath home Brand new dishwasher and hot water heater installed in 2021, New garage doors in 2020 and all new windows and flooring in 2019. Also a five stall barn ready to go. This place has been well kept and maintained.

30663 Prairie Bell Road, Bokoshe, 74941 1 Bed 1 Bath | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 60,000 Square Feet | Built in 1999

BROILER OPERATION - 50 acres and 3-40X500 broiler houses in top quality condition. Pasture is 90% open with scattered trees and a year around creek. Solid side walls, energy efficient, 85' cool cells, new Rodem Platinum Pro Computers, roll seal doors, front & back radiant heaters and much more. Rural water, propane, electric and all utilities and a place ready for a home. Litter storage shed, generator, ready for you to move in and raise chickens.

601 Nw 2Nd St, Stigler, 74462 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This comfortable 2/1 sits on a nice corner lot and is in a great location! COME SEE!

41371 E 1230Th, Keota, 74941 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,500 | Mobile Home | 672 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 30 acres, mostly pasture land with pond. Bring the horses and enjoy mountain views to the North. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath trailer on the property. Trailer dimensions are 14x48, making the trailer 672 sq. ft. Call to set up a showing today! This property will not last long.

