ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stigler, OK

Take a look at these homes on the Stigler market now

Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 1 day ago

(Stigler, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stigler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hImF_0dXYx83h00

30076 State Highway 9, Keota, 74941

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautiful home sitting on 12 acres. Three bedroom, 2 bath home Brand new dishwasher and hot water heater installed in 2021, New garage doors in 2020 and all new windows and flooring in 2019. Also a five stall barn ready to go. This place has been well kept and maintained.

For open house information, contact Hannia Rees, RE/MAX Champion Land Brokers at 918-649-0201

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2128655)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFBtm_0dXYx83h00

30663 Prairie Bell Road, Bokoshe, 74941

1 Bed 1 Bath | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 60,000 Square Feet | Built in 1999

BROILER OPERATION - 50 acres and 3-40X500 broiler houses in top quality condition. Pasture is 90% open with scattered trees and a year around creek. Solid side walls, energy efficient, 85' cool cells, new Rodem Platinum Pro Computers, roll seal doors, front & back radiant heaters and much more. Rural water, propane, electric and all utilities and a place ready for a home. Litter storage shed, generator, ready for you to move in and raise chickens.

For open house information, contact Trina R. Ward, RE/MAX Champion Land at 918-552-9100

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2121438)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116Go9_0dXYx83h00

601 Nw 2Nd St, Stigler, 74462

3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This comfortable 2/1 sits on a nice corner lot and is in a great location! COME SEE!

For open house information, contact Tracy Wiedemann, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1051544)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48twZw_0dXYx83h00

41371 E 1230Th, Keota, 74941

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,500 | Mobile Home | 672 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 30 acres, mostly pasture land with pond. Bring the horses and enjoy mountain views to the North. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath trailer on the property. Trailer dimensions are 14x48, making the trailer 672 sq. ft. Call to set up a showing today! This property will not last long.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Jones, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1046008)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Stigler, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Home#Propane#Open House#Housing List
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
57
Followers
325
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy