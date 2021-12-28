Homes for sale in Ulysses: New listings

(ULYSSES, KS) Looking for a house in Ulysses? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Ulysses-curious, take a look at these listings today:

614 N Arapahoe St, Ulysses, 67880 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Get ready to enjoy cold nights by the wood burning fireplace in this 3 bedroom 1 bath home close to Hickok School. This home offers two living spaces, an open floor plan, a spacious enclosed patio, newer roof, and a two car detached garage. Great location and quiet neighborhood. This home is ready for a new family, so please call Dana Trahern at NextHome for your showing: 620.353.9537

For open house information, contact Dana Trahern, NextHome Dana Trahern Realty at 620-353-9537

221 Maxwell Circle, Ulysses, 67880 6 Beds 4 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,385 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Get ready to spend your evenings under this spacious enclosed patio while enjoying this backyard oasis. From the gazebo, to the luscious foliage providing ample shade, you are sure to unwind here after a hectic day. Over 4300sqft, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3 living spaces, this home is sure to meet all of your wants and needs. Adorable, modern kitchen with plenty of countertop space and cabinets. This home boasts a large pantry in the kitchen, as well as one downstairs. 4 bedrooms upstairs, two bedrooms downstairs along with a full bath. Huge game room also found downstairs. 2 car attached garage, and lots of storage space in this home. Call or Text Dana Trahern @ 620.353.9537 for your showing.

For open house information, contact Dana Trahern, NextHome Dana Trahern Realty at 620-353-9537

1005 N Missouri St, Ulysses, 67880 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,393 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Brand New Kitchen in this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home! This charming home also boasts new windows, new tile, and a roof less than a year old. Sliding glass doors open to a very spacious back yard for the kids to play. You will also find an oversized shed for keeping toys and lawn mowers, etc. The sellers have done all the work, so you can move in and immediately enjoy your new home. I would love to show you this home, so please call or text Dana Trahern at NextHome for your showing -- 620.353.9537

For open house information, contact Dana Trahern, NextHome Dana Trahern Realty at 620-353-9537

125 South Durham Street, Ulysses, 67880 5 Beds 2 Baths | $166,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Oh wow. Where do I start? This is a NEW HOUSE! New Stucco, windows, doors, flooring, metal roof, all electric, pvc water lines, sewer, kitchen cabinets with granite, drive way concrete for 4 cars.

For open house information, contact Clemencia Zermeno, COLDWELL BANKER/THE Real Estate Shoppe at 620-275-7421