Top homes for sale in Everett

(Everett, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Everett. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

209 West Main Street, Everett, 15537 4 Beds 1 Bath | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Don't underestimate what an FHA Rehab loan package could create in this home, conveniently located within walking distance of local shops and restaurants in the town of Everett. From the huge windows that flood the rooms with natural light, wonderful large moldings that enhance the wood flooring, this home's potential is very evident. The present owners have renovated walls and ceilings and replaced multiple windows. Electrical has been updated to 200 amp. Combine all this with the availablity of FHA rehab loans in our area, and with very little down, you could restore this home to its full potential.

320 Upper Snake Spring Road, Everett, 15537 3 Beds 1 Bath | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a superbly maintained, ONE-owner ranch home in Pennwood!! Very well built home offering a central foyer, large living room w/ stone fireplace & picture window, kitchen w/ breakfast bar, dining room, 3 bedrooms, a full bath & main level laundry area. Hardwood floors under all carpet areas. Large sun room just off the kitchen area to relax & enjoy those large yard views. Full basement w/ built in storage and walk-out door. Heat pump w/ central air, radiant heat, private well & public sewer. Glazed brick exterior walls, architectural shingle roof, replacement windows, & oak trim throughout. Three-car attached garage, shed, & black-top driveway. Very big, flat site consisting of four total lots containing 1.629 acres. Super location close to all supporting amenities & roadways.

