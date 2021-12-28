ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Check out these Philomath homes on the market

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Philomath, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Philomath than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4455 Sw Philomath Bl, Corvallis, 97333

7 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,660 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Investor Alert! 7 bed 3 bath home close to campus! Don't miss out on this one. Updated bathrooms, original hardwood floors on main level, finished basement w/ 3 bedrooms, plenty of storage. Separate detached garage for additional parking or projects. Possible future development considering lot size. The hard work is already done on this one.

5855 Sw West Hills Rd, Corvallis, 97333

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,702 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Conveniently located adjacent to Grand Oaks Subdivision, opportunities abound with this 4.47 acre parcel, zoned RS-9 and within the Corvallis City limits. Utilities and access available from West Hills Rd, and SW Englewood. Cascade VIEWS and located just minutes from amenities, shopping, schools and the OSU campus. There is a 2700 sq ft home (as is) located on the property which is connected to the City of Corvallis water supply and a private septic system. See Also MLS#783560

1101 Sw Sunset Dr, Corvallis, 97333

3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,238 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Talk about character! This wonderful 40's Cape Cod on 3 levels has charm throughout. Wood floors greet you on entry, and throughout the main level. There are 2 potential studies, 3 bedrooms with a bonus room over the garage. Downstairs enjoy a large rec room too. Fabulous landscaping like a sanctuary and lush trees frame your view. All on a very quiet street of vintage, well-kept homes all in walking distance to OSU! This is a gem and you'll pinch yourself daily for finding such a perfect home.

768 S 16Th St, Philomath, 97370

3 Beds 3 Baths | $382,873 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome to Millpond Crossing! PH 2 is underway! Beautiful new construction homes/9 floor plans available.Floor plans feature open space living/front yard landscape/fiber cement siding/easy care laminate wood flooring/SSappliances/soft close cabinets & drawers/granite slab counters/mini-split heat/cool syst/FP & ring doorbell. Can you please add to the listing - Photos are of a previously built home and for example only. Actual colors/features will vary.

