Take a look at these homes on the market in Sioux Center

(Sioux Center, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sioux Center than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5078 Kingbird Ave, Alton, 51003 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,392 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous country views and countless opportunities are offered in this new acreage listing in Alton!! Situated on over 4.5 acres, this homestead offers fenced-in pastures, a lighted roping arena, horse stalls, Morton machine shed (36' x 44'), and several other outbuildings for storage or hobby use. You won't be able to miss the newly constructed machine shed (60' x 60'); finished, insulated, and heated with finished 3/4 bath and loft area/bedroom!! This acreage offers a cozy house, with over 1,600 square feet of functional living space!! The main floor features a spacious kitchen with island and breakfast bar seating, dining with deck access, large living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, master suite with 3/4 bath en-suite, additional bedroom, full bathroom and laundry!! The recently finished basement features a spacious living room and kitchenette area perfect for entertaining, 2 additional bedrooms with 1 non-egress room, 3/4 bath with laundry, and storage/mechanical room!! Established lawn, trees, and landscaping, peaceful evenings with beautiful sunsets and endless amenities!!!!

For open house information, contact Connie Julius, Epic Realty Inc. at 712-722-5150

205 Elm Street, Ireton, 51027 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 1 1/2 story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor has a large kitchen area with newer cupboards and counter tops, a spacious living room, a 1/2 bath and laundry. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The exterior has steel siding and roof. There is a large 2 car detached garage with alley access in the back. Located close to downtown Ireton..

For open house information, contact Dustin Houlton, Beyer Auction & Realty at 712-722-4315

1916 3Rd Ave Se, Sioux Center, 51250 5 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,852 Square Feet | Built in 1990

There`s so much space in this new Sioux Center listing!! Built in 1990, this ranch home has a functional floorplan with over 1,500 square feet of main floor space, 3 stall garage, and spacious lot with established lawn and trees!! The main floor features large living room, open concept dining and kitchen with breakfast bar seating, spacious den with fireplace and deck access, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and laundry. Don`t miss the bonus finished space offered in the garage; climate controlled, exterior access, and perfect for any fitness activities!! The fully finished basement is equipped with a family room, 3 bedrooms, and 1.75 baths, along with additional storage space/playroom. The backyard offers bike trail access, storage shed, and large deck perfect for entertaining!! Located in an established neighborhood and move~in ready!! $5,000 flooring allowance to buyer at closing. Average Utilities $335 (City of Sioux Center)...

For open house information, contact Dorinda Oostenink, Epic Realty Inc. at 712-722-5150

1211 Elm St., Hull, 51239 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Elm Street in Hull is waiting for you! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has an amazing attached, heated garage and houses lots of potential! New flooring covers most of the main floor and lots of storage throughout! Book your showing today!

For open house information, contact Darla Van't Hul, Vision Realty at 712-722-0045