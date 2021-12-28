On the hunt for a home in Pratt? These houses are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Pratt, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pratt will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

217 N Ninnescah, Pratt, 67124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $126,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Unbelievable charm and character would describe this home best!! Main floor offers formal living room and formal dining room open but separated by pillars and oak bookcases, beamed ceiling and built in buffet in dining room and built in bookcases on each side of fireplace and crown molding at least 12" in formal living room! Three spacious bedrooms with lots of windows and nice closets with built ins! Main floor bathroom has large tub and updated with earth tone tile. Kitchen has been updated and offers nice oak cabinetry with lots of counter space and pantry! Oak flooring in LR, DR and hallway, pine floors in three bedrooms! Basement offers family room, bonus room with closet, updated bathroom with walk in shower, very spacious laundry room, washer/dryer/freezer included, and awesome furnace/storage room with lots of shelving! The windows have been replaced with vinyl double pane double hung insulated windows and they are beautiful. Roof is approx 6 months old. Central air unit is brand new! Front porch is covered and is a wonderful place to relax! Back yard is fenced and offers alley access. Garage is oversized one car with storage/workshop space and includes a garage door opener. Priced right so you can paint the exterior on your terms! Don't wait see this today! Call STarla 620-672-1715

318 N Pine St, Pratt, 67124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Basement, Spacious Covered Front Sitting Porch, Extra Convenient Alley Access, and Carport to help keep your vehicle safe from elements. Over 1100 Sqft of Cozy Finished Living Space, PLUS a Rec Room in Basement that can be used as noncode 4th Bedroom, with 2nd bathroom and direct access from outside. Includes Extra Convenient Alley Access. This Cute Gem is just a few blocks from Shopping and Dining. Schedule your Showing Today!! Listing agent is related to seller.

