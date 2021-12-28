ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, MS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Magnolia

Magnolia News Beat
 1 day ago

(Magnolia, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Magnolia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1109 Boyanton Rd, Mccomb, 39648

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,559 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Priced below Appraisal!!! 2559 sqft 3BR 2BA home for sale on 4.2 acres in North Pike School District located just outside McComb MS. The property features an inground pool with gazebo, back patio, fenced in back yard, a huge 2000 sqft shop with multiple storage sheds, a barn and a fenced in area perfect for a few horses or cows. The interior of the home features a large kitchen with ceramic tile floors and countertops, big living room with exposed beams and stone fireplace, dining room and a 400 sqft multipurpose room that could easily be made into a 4th bedroom if needed. This rural home for sale is located within a 5 minute drive to North Pike Schools and Southwest MS Community College and is only minutes from McComb or Summit MS. Property has high speed cable internet provided by Sparklight and also an RV hookup. Call today for a viewing of this home.

For open house information, contact Scott Campbell, Southern States Realty at 601-250-0017

402 High Street, Mccomb, 39648

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Farm | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Farmhouse style Cottage in the heart of McComb! This 3BR/2BA home features an open front to back floor plan, oversized laundry room and folding area, gorgeous wood floors grab you at HELLO and a finished basement for storage or in todays world, A MAN CAVE! The master bath has a large walk-in closet with racks and shelving, tons of cabinets/storage in the kitchen, nice sized back yard and a deck accessible from the laundry room for outdoor summertime entertainment. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Amanda Erskins, 4 Corner Properties, LLC at 601-952-2828

817 New York Avenue, Mccomb, 39648

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1950

GOOD INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. 807-809, 811-813, 815 & 817 New York. DO NOT DISTRUB TENANTS. APPOINTMENT WITH OWNER TO SHOW.

For open house information, contact Ben Thompson, Home & Land Real Estate at 601-324-3003

526 Hillcrest Ave, Mccomb, 39648

3 Beds 1 Bath | $128,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Located in a Great Neighborhood, At the corner of Lund and Hillcrest Ave, Come take a look at this Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. It features a spacious workshop in the fenced in back yard. Spacious Corner Fenced in lot! Call to schedule your viewing today!

For open house information, contact Lakisha Thompson, Addison Realty, LLC at 601-810-7030

