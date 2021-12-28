Check out these houses for sale in South Hill

(SOUTH HILL, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the South Hill area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

206 Forest Lane, South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Large corner lot with a Brick Rancher! This beautiful home has hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, Large eat-in kitchen and a Family room with fireplace right off the kitchen. The kitchen has double ovens and counter tops that do not end. You will not run out of cabinet space in this home. Both the Kitchen and 2 full baths have been recently updated. Heat pump is less than 5 years old and the home has a tankless hot water heater. Screened porch and large deck makes this home perfect for entertaining. Concrete drive way leads to a double carport. Nice shed to hold all your outdoor tools. This home is a must see!

428 Long Branch Dr, La Crosse, 23950 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This charming site built house, all on one level- with 3BR/ 1.15 Baths and close to Bracey, South Hill and the Lake! The house needs a little TLC and will make a great home for you & family! There is high filber optics - excellent high speed internet! The porch is delightful & covered on back side of house. The Primary Bedroom has nice alcove for desk or sitting/reading area. The Work Shed has power lights, some shelving and is a good size for whatever you want it to be! If you are looking for a place to be on the lake, near towns and yet plenty of privacy - This could be the one! *** Park with pier for fishing & swimming MAKE AN OFFER!

1877 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, 23970 4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1810

Location, Location and history to go along with it! This solid 1800s 2 story is waiting for you and your family to make memories. This property sits on over 8 1/2 acres with access to Highway 58, Interstate 85 and all of the local character that South Hill, VA has to offer. There is 2400+ square feet of living space with lots of charm and high ceilings. Open foyer with open staircase leading up to 2 bedrooms and 1 more bath. Downstairs offers an additional bedroom, bath formal living and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and floor space. There is also a wood burning stove in the Dining room. Additional acreage has been marked and can be split into 5 parcels. All non-cash buyers need to be pre-qualified. Owner financing available with at least 20% down and other terms are negotiable. Home and land can be separated. A Must See! Call your Realtor today to purchase.

722 Belfield Road, South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 3 Baths | $421,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,263 Square Feet | Built in 2017

PROPERTY IS CONTINGENT WITH 72 HOUR KICK OUT-- PROPERTY CAN STILL BE SHOWN/ SELLER ACCEPTING OFFERS -- This property checks all the boxes, it offers over 20 acres of tranquility, a stocked pond, and all the privacy you could ask for! As for the home, it offers 3 bedrooms, 1 undesignated, 2.5 bath, and a kitchen to die for! Schedule your personal tour of this sweet southern dream, today!

